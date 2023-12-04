Highlights Millwall's draw with Sunderland adds another point to their tally, but they still need to improve their position in the Championship table.

Joe Edwards' decision to start Kevin Nisbet instead of Tom Bradshaw paid off, as Nisbet scored the opening goal for Millwall.

Despite their performance, Millwall should consider signing a new striker in January to strengthen their frontline.

Saturday's 1-1 draw at the Den with Sunderland saw Joe Edwards' Millwall avoid a third consecutive defeat as the Lions' mixed start under their new boss continued.

This result adds another point on the board for the Lions, who now sit 19th on 21 points and five points clear of the relegation zone, but the London outfit are still six points adrift of the Championship's top half despite the fact both Middlesbrough and Cardiff, who sit 12th and 11th respectively, both lost on Saturday.

Since their promotion from League One in 2017, the Lions have finished in the top half of the Championship table in all but one of their six seasons back in the second tier, so it is clear that Edwards' aim is to guide his side up the table.

His first game in charge of the Lions was a trip to Sheffield Wednesday which resulted in a 4-0 victory, but his new side were unable to keep that momentum up, and subsequently suffered defeats at the hands of Coventry and Ipswich prior to Saturday's draw with Sunderland.

In each of his first three games at the helm, Edwards opted to start Wales international Tom Bradshaw up front - with the striker finding the net in the heavy win against the Owls but struggling in other games.

The decision to start Nisbet over Bradshaw proved to be an inspired one

On Saturday, Edwards chose to alter his forward line and selected Kevin Nisbet instead of Bradshaw for the first time during his managerial tenure at the Lions, a decision which was probably influenced by the goal Nisbet scored off the bench against Ipswich on Wednesday 29th November.

The Scot was also capable of providing the goods from the starting XI, as the he guided home Brooke Norton-Cuffy's cross to give the Lions a 1-0 lead on the stroke of half-time, despite long spells of Sunderland possession.

Edwards then made the decision to swap Nisbet for Bradshaw in the 63rd minute, which almost proved to be a brilliant alteration too, as Bradshaw was denied by Black Cats goalkeeper Anthony Patterson in a one-on-one late on, before later putting the ball into the back of the net only to be met by the linesman's offside flag.

The Millwall manager's tactical shift paid off against the Black Cats, even if they were eventually held to a draw, and moving forwards, perhaps Edwards has found the ideal formula up top - Nisbet in from the start with Bradshaw able to come on to punish tiring defences.

That said, the duo are yet to start together under Edwards, which could be an option worth trying for a side who are struggling for goals.

Edwards should sign a striker in January

Although Edwards may have found a better formula on Saturday by giving Nisbet the nod and bringing Bradshaw off the bench, neither have been hugely impressive with Bradshaw scoring just once this Championship campaign and summer signing Nisbet bagging four league goals this season.

The best option for the Lions then, may well be to bring in some reinforcements to bolster their frontline in the January transfer window, and the answer may lie in the third tier, with strikers such as Jamie Reid and Dion Charles having a deadly eye for goal in League One.