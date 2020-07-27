Millwall wrap up key player agreement ahead of 2020/21

Millwall have agreed a deal for Ryan Woods to return to the club on a season-long loan for the 2020/21 season.

Gary Rowett has worked closely with the midfielder in recent years and, after a solid loan at the Den during the second-half of the 2019/20 season, the pair have reunited once more.

Now, it has been confirmed by Millwall that Woods will return next season on loan, with Stoke City agreeing to allow the midfielder the chance to return to Rowett’s squad.

Rowett was the man that took Woods from Brentford to Stoke, but it hasn’t quite happened for the 26-year-old over the course of his spell at the bet365 Stadium.

He’s excelled with Millwall though and has made 18 appearances for them in the Championship in half a season.

17 of those were in the starting XI, with Rowett’s full faith in the midfielder as his side stormed to eighth in the table after 46 games.

Prior to his switch to Stoke, Woods had forged a career at Shrewsbury Town and Brentford; he passed 100 appearances for both those clubs, but his spell with Stoke has told a different story.

He managed only 39 appearances for the Potters before Rowett swooped to reunite with the midfielder at Millwall.

The Verdict

Woods has Rowett’s full trust and that relationship between player and manager is vitally important.

In the 18 appearances Woods made for Millwall, he impressed and had he been around for a full season (a lot like Rowett) there might have been play-off football coming to the Den.

That will be the aim next season and, in terms of strengthening the squad, this is a great start.

