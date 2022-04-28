Millwall winger Jed Wallace attracting more European interest ahead of summer window

Millwall winger Jed Wallace is attracting interest from Turkish sides Galatasaray and Konyaspor ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

It is understood that a number of Championship and Premier League sides have been told that the 28-year-old is set to move abroad when his current deal with the Lions expires in June.

A separate report from Turkish outlet fotoMac earlier this month suggested that Besiktas were closing in on securing a pre-contract agreement with Wallace.

Although Millwall manager Gary Rowett recently admitted that he would like to keep Wallace at The Den, fresh terms have to be agreed between the two parties.

During the current campaign, Wallace has produced a host of impressive displays for the Lions in the Championship as he has managed to help his side remain in contention for a place in the play-offs.

As well as scoring six goals in the second-tier, the winger has chipped in with 11 assists for his team-mates in 36 appearances.

Having missed Millwall’s recent clashes with Hull City and Birmingham City due to an issue with his groin, Wallace has an outside chance of featuring for the club in their meeting with Peterborough United this weekend.

Currently ninth in the second-tier standings, the Lions will need to seal all three points in front of their supporters on Saturday in order to keep their hopes of securing a top-six finish alive.

Quiz: Did Millwall sign these 26 players for a fee or a free? 1 of 26 Did Millwall sign George Saville for a fee or on a free transfer last year? Fee Free transfer

The Verdict

The news that Galatasaray and Konyaspor are now also keeping tabs on Wallace alongside Besiktas will be concerning for Millwall as they may not be able to match these respective clubs in terms of the amount of money they will be able to offer the winger.

Since joining the club in 2017 on a permanent deal, Wallace has managed to illustrate that he is more than capable of thriving in the Championship as he has been directly involved in 75 goals at this level in a Millwall shirt.

With there being a great deal of speculation surrounding Wallace’s future, the Lions may find it beneficial to plan for life without the winger.

By drafting up a list of adequate replacements, Millwall will be well prepared if Wallace does indeed decide to move on to pastures new.