Millwall will want these 3 transfer situations sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time

Millwall are hoping for a strong season in the Championship.

The Lions battled to an 11th place finish in the league last term but will certainly be hoping that they can kick on and mount a potential play-off push this time around.

If they’re to do that then they’ll need some big additions, something that they’ve already started to do with the signings of players like Benik Afobe and George Saville.

There’s plenty of work to do, but where does Rowett need to strengthen?

Here are three transfer situations that Millwall will want to resolve before the season gets underway.

Ben Thompson

The midfielder has been a big topic of conversation in recent weeks.

Thompson has fallen out of favour at The Den and with just a year left on his contract there’s a big question mark over whether he’ll be at the club long-term.

Portsmouth have been credited with an interest in the player and so this is one that could come to a head before too long.

Signing a striker

Gary Rowett seems determined to sign a new striker with several players linked.

Benik Afobe has already joined the club but reports have suggested that Sheffield Wednesday man Josh Windass could be a target, while Manchester City wonderkid Liam Delap is also on the radar.

Millwall are clearly looking for another option before the big kick-off and so this is an area that they’ll be keen to press on with.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

The striker looks set to be on the move this summer.

Reports have suggested that Bodvarsson’s days with Millwall could be coming to an end with clubs such as Portsmouth said to be interested in a move.

With his days at The Den coming to an end it could be in Millwall’s best interests to move him on sooner rather than later.