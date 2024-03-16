Highlights George Saville's performances in recent weeks have been crucial in helping Millwall's resurgence.

Saville is out of contract at the club this summer.

Millwall will surely look to extend his current deal if Neil Harris remains in charge.

With time ticking down on the 23/24 season, players will be starting to look to the future and where they will be plying their trade for the next campaign.

A lot of big decisions have to be made over the coming weeks and months about squads for next season, and Millwall surely have a no-brainer on their hands to keep hold of one of their top performers in recent weeks.

George Saville’s deal at The Den is due to expire in June, but revealed how much he would love to stay at the club past that time in an interview last year, but so far the Lions don’t seem to have budged from their original stance.

There is a one-year extension option in the midfielder’s contract, and after his recent performances you have to say he has earned himself the chance to perform for another year at The Den, it’s just a case as to whether new boss Neil Harris agrees.

George Saville recent form, contract information

The 30-year-old is currently in his fourth spell with Millwall, having joined on loan as a teenager back in 2013, before a permanent move to Wolverhampton Wanderers from Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2014.

Another loan spell in London from came in the 15/16 season, before finally being able to call it his permanent home in the summer of 2017, and he began to shine as soon as he took to the turf at his new stomping ground.

10 goals in his first season was enough to tempt Middlesbrough into making a £7m move for the Northern Ireland International, who then returned back to The Den for a fourth time in 2021 after returning from The Riverside.

Becoming something of an adopted son to those in Cold Blow Lane, Saville has epitomised Millwall’s strong performances in the second tier over recent seasons; helping the club to challenge for the playoff positions on a regular basis.

Things hadn’t quite gone to plan at the start of the current campaign with Gary Rowett being shown the door before Joe Edwards’ tough time in charge, but under Harris the Bermondsey-based side have experienced something of a revival of late.

Saville spearheads Millwall resurgence in Southampton, Birmingham, Watford wins

Key victories over Watford, Southampton and Birmingham City have given the Lions some breathing room at the bottom of the division, with a number of teams battling for their Championship status as the days tick down until the end of the season.

Saville has been instrumental in these performances, with his delivery from set-pieces setting up two goals for Japhet Tanganga in the wins over the Saints and the Blues, while his overall enthusiasm in the middle of the park has been infectious.

He is exactly the sort of player that Harris would love to have with him for the long-term; someone who completely understands the club and its fan base, and can rouse supporters and teammates alike into raising their game.

Only Ryan Leonard had more touches of the ball for the Lions in that Birmingham victory, which shows just how pivotal a role Saville is currently playing in the Millwall revival of late, while no one created more shots than the five he did.

George Saville 23/24 Championship stats Appearances 31 Goals 2 Assists 4 Shots/90 0.98 Shot creations/90 2.80 Tackles/90 2.90 As of March 16th, 2024 Source: FBRef

Never afraid to pick the ball up and carry in possession, the Northern Irishman is playing a key role for his side at the minute, and his stance likely has not changed from November when he made clear his intentions for the future.

He said: “I’ve got this year left. There is a clause for potentially one more, an option year. At the moment it is this season.

“Of course I’d love to stay. I appreciate the fans as well. They show me a lot of love.”

After becoming one of the most popular players to wear the shirt in recent years, Saville deserves another year at The Den as a minimum. That sort of dedication to the cause is something you can’t buy, and when a player is so keen to perform you need to chip into that consistently.

With Harris at the helm it surely a matter of time before that extension gets triggered, and if it doesn’t there will be plenty of Championship clubs eager to snap him up ahead of the next campaign.