Millwall look like they are heading into another summer transfer windo with the future of Zian Flemming up in the air.

The Lions had a disappointing time in the 2023/24 season, as they went from knocking on the door of the play-offs to fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table.

Millwall just missed out on the play-offs in the 2022/23 season, but it was largely thanks to Flemming that the club was in the mix, as the Dutchman was sensational in his first season in English football.

So much so, when teams were knocking on the door for his services, Millwall were asking for a substantial £15 million to part ways - a figure that they may struggle to get now going into the next summer transfer window.

Millwall demanded £15 million for Zian Flemming amid Burnley interest

Heading into the 2023/24 Championship season, Millwall’s Zian Flemming was very much a wanted man.

His performances for the Lions had put him on the radar of a few clubs, with Burnley being the most interested party.

The Clarets were preparing for their return to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany, and they seemed keen on adding Flemming to their ranks.

The Lancashire side had multiple bids rejected for the 25-year-old, as Millwall stood firm and demanded £15 million to part ways with the attacker.

That fee was significantly more than the £1.7 million that the Lions paid to sign Flemming from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard in 2022, which at the time was a club record for the South Bermondsey outfit.

Millwall took that stance as they didn’t want to lose one of their best players, but now a year on, it seems unlikely that the Championship side will be able to receive that figure, given that Flemming had a drop in productivity in his second year in England.

Millwall will struggle to get £15 million for Zian Flemming amid Ipswich Town interest

As mentioned, this 2023/24 season has been much different for Millwall and Zian Flemming compared to the previous campaign.

The Dutchman has gone from scoring 15 goals and chipping in with three assists in his first season to scoring just seven goals and recording five assists in the season that has just transpired.

The 25-year-old has still done reasonably well this season, but his form has probably tailed off given how poor Millwall were over the course of the campaign as a whole - until Neil Harris arrived that is.

Zian Flemming's 2023/24 Millwall Championship Stats Matches played 46 Minutes per game 81 Goals 7 xG (Expected Goals) 7.09 Shots per game 1.9 Big chances missed 4 Assists 5 xAG (Expected Assists) 3.18 Big Chances Created 4 Key Passes Per Game 0.9 Stats as per Sofascore.com

Flemming played in all 46 Championship games this season, averaging 81 minutes on the pitch per game, and his performances were recognised on a couple of occasions by Sofascore.com.

He finished the 2023/24 season with a Sofascore statistical rating of 7.03, which was a drop from his 7.14 from the previous campaign, and his expected goals stat was pretty much bang in-line with the seven goals he actually scored.

There has been a noticeable difference in productivity from the season prior, but that hasn’t stopped teams from being interested in signing the attacker.

Premier League-bound Ipswich Town are now heavily linked with the player, as it’s been reported that he is expected to leave The Den this summer with his agency pushing for a move.

The Tractor Boys are not the only side interested in the attacker, with Spanish outfit Alaves also keen which shows that clubs have obviously been keeping an eye on his situation at Millwall and are still impressed by the player.

However, for Millwall, it seems highly unlikely that they will be able to demand the £15 million they wanted last summer, as Flemming hasn’t been at the level of last season.

The Lions will probably still make a sizeable profit on the player, but they may look back with regret after asking for so much last summer and rejecting multiple offers from Burnley, who could have been willing to pay more than they may get this time around.

Perhaps a figure of £8 million may be more realistic for the man that Millwall fans dub the 'Bermondsey Bergkamp', and it seems pretty inevitable now given the update that has come out this week that Harris will have to cash in on his prized asset.