Millwall have a mixed history when it comes to Premier League loans, but they will hope Liverpool’s Calum Scanlon is more Jayson Molumby than Allan Campbell.

Molumby arrived at the Den on loan for the 2019/20 season and impressed in the midfield during his time with the club.

The same claim is harder to make when it comes to Campbell, who joined the Lions on a temporary deal from then Premier League side Luton Town, and struggled to make the same impact.

Millwall’s faith in the Premier League may therefore be tested depending on how Scanlon’s spell goes.

Molumby set the bar high

When considering sending out their prospects on loan, Premier League sides will usually reserve their brightest talents for the Championship, but that doesn’t necessarily mean success is guaranteed.

But Millwall’s foray into this market was a success in 2019, when they convinced Brighton — renowned for their fostering of young stars — to part with Molumby for a season.

Molumby in the Championship with Millwall, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 31 (5) Minutes played 2790 Goals 1 Assists 1 Tackles per 90 1.4 Interceptions per 90 0.9 Pass success rate 83.4%

He became a mainstay in the Lions midfield for that season, making 40 appearances in all competitions and picking up a goal and an assist.

The now 26-year-old has since gone on to become a Republic of Ireland international and is a key feature of another Championship side, West Bromwich Albion.

His time at Millwall was no doubt crucial for his development, and the London club got some top-quality midfield assistance for the campaign.

Campbell couldn’t find the same success

When Campbell first arrived from Luton, he made a promising start at the Den, making eight consecutive appearances throughout the midfield and picking up two assists.

But his contributions from that point on were patchy at best, he made just four further appearances before being returned to his parent club.

In fairness, it was a season that was repeatedly interrupted by various injuries, but even during spells of fitness, he struggled to make it off the bench.

With his original club, the Hatters, dropping back into the second tier this season, it may have been presumed that Campbell would get a shot to prove himself at Kenilworth Road, but he has instead been sent back out on loan to League One side Charlton Athletic.

The 26-year-old will hope that a spell in the third-tier will be the best place for him to reboot his career after a difficult 2023/24 season.

All eyes will be on how Scanlon performs

With that mixed track record of recruiting from the Premier League, many Millwall eyes will be fixed on the loanee Scanlon from Liverpool, to see whether the pathway is a viable one moving forward.

At 19 years old, Scanlon arrives at an earlier point in his career than the other two, so may not be expected to have as much of an instant impact.

The left-back will also have the likes of Joe Bryan to battle for a place in the team, a task that may seem tricky but may also work to take some of the pressure off Scanlon’s shoulders.

With both recognised left-backs at Millwall, the other being Murray Wallace, now in their 30s, the touch of youth that the Liverpool academy prospect adds looks like a strong addition on paper.

Whether it works out will be a matter to reflect on towards the end of the season, but it may well inform future Millwall recruitment depending on which way it goes. The decision makers at the Den will certainly hope it’s more Molumby than Campbell.