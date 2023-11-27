Highlights Joe Bryan signed for Millwall after leaving Fulham and impressing in the Championship.

Millwall hopes Bryan can replicate his previous form and help them push for a top-six finish.

Bryan has faced injury and has not yet shown his full creativity, but fans are hopeful for his return and a potential play-off push.

Millwall signed former Fulham left-back Joe Bryan on a free transfer over the summer after he left the Whites at the expiration of his contract, having spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at French side Nice.

Bryan made 117 appearances for the West Londoners after signing in 2018 from boyhood club Bristol City, where he came up through the youth academy.

During his time at Craven Cottage, Bryan earned two promotions to the Premier League with the club in both 2019/20 and 2021/22, but the 2019/20 campaign was the season where the former Robins defender really impressed.

That term, Bryan established himself as one of the Championship's most dangerous full-backs as he provided seven assists in the regular season.

That term, Bryan established himself as one of the Championship's most dangerous full-backs as he provided seven assists in the regular season.

Most notably of all, the left-back was the player of the match as the Whites defeated local rivals Brentford in the belated 2020 Championship play-off final - he scored an incredible 40-yard free-kick in extra time before doubling both his and Fulham's goal tally by beating David Raya a second time.

Millwall will hope for a repeat of this impressive Joe Bryan form

The Lions will be hoping to reach the top six this term after narrowly missing out on the play-offs in recent years, particularly last season and the 2019/20 campaign where they finished below the top six by just one point and two points respectively.

There may be a lot of ground for them to make up on their second-tier rivals but if Bryan can re-kindle his form of old then this could be a catalyst for a resurgent run for Joe Edwards' side.

So far this season, Bryan has made 10 Championship appearances in Millwall colours but has been named in the starting XI on just seven occasions.

The left-back is yet to show the sort of creativity he boasted at the Whites, making just one assist for the Lions so far this campaign, but he has created 11 chances, at a rate of 1.5 chances per 90 minutes, and completed 15 crosses, according to Fotmob.

Bryan is also suffering from a groin injury he picked up in a defeat to Blackburn Rovers on October 24th, but is expected to return in early December so Lions fans will not have to wait long to see their man back in action.

Once the full-back is fit again, the New Den faithful will be hoping he can find his 2019/20 form so that the Lions can climb the table to avoid enduring a season of mid-table mediocrity.

Millwall face a couple tricky December fixtures too as they host promotion chasers Sunderland on Advent weekend and travel to top-of-the-league Leicester City mid-way through the month.

But the Lions will also be seeking no less than maximum points from upcoming clashes with the likes of Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town in a month where they also face Stoke City and QPR.

Of course, no fixture in the Championship is easy but Millwall will hope that next month can be a fruitful one for them, especially if Bryan can find his old form.

If the Lions pick up positive results soon, then a play-off push could be on the cards and a full-throttle Bryan could hold the key to the top six.