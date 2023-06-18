After scoring 12 goals in 28 Eredivisie appearances in 2021/22, Zian Flemming earned himself a move to Millwall and the Championship.

Costing the club a reported record transfer fee, come the end of the campaign, the Dutchman proved money well spent.

In a fantastic debut campaign at The Den, that narrowly saw the Lions miss out on the play-off places, Flemming featured 43 times in the second tier, scoring 15 goals and registering three assists.

After such a fine season, it would be no surprise to see Flemming attract transfer interest this summer - Millwall boss Gary Rowett expects as much - and with that in mind, below, we've taken a look at what the Dutchman could be worth in the market.

What is xTV?

To do this, we have used a metric called Expected Transfer Value (xTV).

As per Football Transfers, in order to determine xTV, SciSports uses "a machine learning model that is trained on around 600,000 historical transfers to find patterns in the transfer fees paid for transfers in the past."

These values are updated monthly, and the model is designed to "best represent the intrinsic value of a player based on historic and futuristic on-pitch added value under free market circumstances."

What is Zian Flemming worth at Millwall?

Using the xTV model on Football Transfers, we can get an idea of what sort of fee Zian Flemming could be worth in the transfer market this summer.

Currently, Football Transfers values Flemming at 3.9 million Euros, which translates to approximately 3.3 million pounds.

He does, though, have an xTV range of between 3 million Euros and 4.9 million Euros.

This is the joint-second highest Flemming has ever been valued by xTV, with last month's valuation of 4.1 million Euros his highest value on their metric.

The impact of Flemming's successful season at Millwall is reflected in his value, too.

At the point he joined the Lions last summer, the Dutchman's xTV was 2.1 million Euros.

This means he has almost doubled his value in the transfer market, according to Football Transfers, since his arrival at The Den.

Will Zian Flemming be sold this summer?

Whilst you can never say never, it would be a surprise to see the Dutchman leave The Den this summer.

Of course, that could change were a blockbuster offer to arrive, but given how settled Flemming looked, and how well he played in Gary Rowett's side, all sides will surely be keen to continue.

Flemming's goals were a big part of Millwall's play-off challenge last season, and if they are to compete for a place in the top six once again next term, he will surely be a big part.