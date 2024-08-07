Highlights The potential signing of Molumby would be good, but Millwall may need to focus on other areas first, according to fan pundit Chris Chapman.

Millwall interested in bringing Molumby back to The Den, as West Brom are willing to negotiate due to financial regulations and contract length.

Boosting attacking options is a priority for Millwall, along with potentially signing Molumby, to keep fans happy and improve the squad.

Millwall have been linked with a move for West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby, with the former Lions loan signing in the final year of his contract at The Hawthorns.

According to The Mirror, Millwall are interested in signing Jayson Molumby from West Bromwich Albion, as Neil Harris looks to strengthen his squad ahead of his first full season back in charge after being re-appointed as the Lions' boss in February.

As per the report, Harris has been keen on bringing Molumby back to The Den all summer, after the 47-year-old originally signed the Irish midfielder on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2019, during his previous spell in charge of the Lions.

West Brom have been placed on an EFL-imposed business plan due to potential breaches of financial regulations, which could, alongside the fact that the 25-year-old is in the final year of his contract, mean that they are willing to negotiate a deal for Molumby.

However, the Baggies have already sold Okay Yokuslu to Trabzonspor this summer, as well as losing Yann M'Vila and Nathaniel Chalobah when their contracts expired at the end of last season, so it will be interesting to see if Millwall can convince them to let go of another midfielder during the current transfer window.

Fan pundit gives his verdict on the potential signing of Molumby

Molumby is no stranger to Millwall after he enjoyed a loan spell at The Den during the 2019/20 season. Football League World's Millwall fan pundit, Chris Chapman explained that while Molumby would be a welcome addition at The Den, he feels as though there are other areas of the pitch that need attention first.

"I would be delighted to see Jayson Molumby back at The Den," said Chapman.

"Do I think - and I've tweeted this - do I think he is the most urgent, pressing priority in terms of what we need to add in the window? No, but if we can make the deal happen, he is absolutely someone I'd want back because I see him as the perfect long-term replacement for George Saville.

Jayson Molumby's all-time Championship record (Transfermarkt) Age Appearances Goals Assists 25 149 6 7

"George Saville is not yet ready to hang his boots up, he's only 31, but from a long-term perspective, he is exactly what we need in that midfield. He is someone that knows the club and has played for the club before.

"He actually, when he signed on loan for us previously, rumour has it that he chose us. He said actively 'I want to go to Millwall'. His style of play fits us well, he is someone that is tough-tackling, which obviously the Millwall fans love, but he also can play, and I think that if a deal can be done, I will be delighted.

"I think he has all the attributes to be a future Millwall captain, and I don't say that lightly, so absolutely.

"In terms of the money, I think it's difficult because he's in the last year of his contract, so that's anyone's guess, I think. I don't know how much West Brom paid for him, but I think it's probably around the £1 million mark, and I think if you could get him for around £1 million, I think it would be really good business.

"We haven't spent too much on transfer fees so far, so hopefully it's doable, but what I would say is we need to add forward players before anyone else comes in the door."

Millwall are in the market for another attacking option

As Chapman stated, Millwall need to bring in another forward option before the end of the transfer window. Harris explained that boosting his attacking options is a priority, so it would be no surprise to see Millwall do business in that department before the end of the summer.

If the Lions can bolster their options up front and sign Molumby from West Brom, Millwall fans would be delighted.

It still feels like the South Londoners have work to do before the summer window closes.