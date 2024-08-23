Key Takeaways Millwall are keen on Cardiff's Ryan Wintle, although they face competition for his signature from fellow Championship clubs and there is interest from Turkey.

Wintle is not in Erol Bulut's plans, so he will be allowed to leave the Bluebirds before the deadline.

Millwall are hoping for a busy end to the window as Neil Harris tries to strengthen the squad.

Millwall have a ‘strong interest’ in Cardiff City’s Ryan Wintle, although they aren’t the only club keen on the midfielder.

The 27-year-old made 42 appearances for Erol Bulut’s side in the Championship last season, but he has found himself way down the pecking order in the current campaign.

Wintle has not made the matchday squad in the first few games, with the Bluebirds ready to sanction a sale ahead of the deadline.

Despite plenty of speculation previously, the player remains contracted to Cardiff as it stands, but Wales Online has revealed that Millwall are very keen on Wintle.

Ryan Wintle transfer latest

The update states that the Lions are not the only club to monitor Wintle, as he has other interest from the Championship, whilst he is also on the radar of clubs in Turkey, although a move overseas is seen as less likely.

The second tier clubs are not named aside from Millwall, with Neil Harris said to be pushing to bring the player to The Den.

As expected, they add that Bulut has made it clear to Wintle that he has no future at Cardiff, and he has urged the midfielder to pick his next club from the offers that are on the table.

Ryan Wintle's 23/24 stats for Cardiff City, as per FotMob Appearances 44 Goals 3 Assists 4

Ryan Wintle needs to secure a move away

Following on from that, it’s pretty obvious that Wintle needs to leave Cardiff for the good of his career.

He has shown over the years that he can be a decent option in the Championship, and, in his peak years, he should be looking to play for a club that will give him game time.

Bulut has made his mind up on Wintle, and it’s unlikely it's going to change, so you have to respect his decision, as these things happen in football. So, a move would suit all parties, and Wintle will no doubt make his call in the coming days.

Millwall’s transfer plans

From Millwall’s perspective, it’s been a frustrating window so far, as even though they have managed to get a few deals over the line, the fans would’ve wanted more through the door at this stage.

But, it’s difficult for the Londoners, as they don’t have a budget that is comparable to many rivals in the league, so it’s a case of waiting and seeing what they can do at times, so patience is required at times.

The first two games have shown the squad is short in a few areas, and Wintle would appear to be a welcome addition, as he would add some bite and depth to the middle of the park.

In an ideal world, they will be bringing in more than just a midfielder, and you can be sure that Harris is pushing for a busy final week ahead of the 11pm deadline on 30 August.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, although the immediate focus for Harris will be on Saturday’s trip to Hull as they look to get their first points on the board in the league.