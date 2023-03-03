Millwall vs Norwich City: Sky Sports pundit predicts three-goal scoreline

Millwall and Norwich City will both be looking to secure a positive result tomorrow when they face each other in the Championship.

The Lions were forced to settle for a point in their clash with Luton Town earlier this week after racing into a two-goal lead at Kenilworth Road.

Efforts from Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw were cancelled out by strikes from Elijah Adebayo and Luke Berry in this aforementioned fixture.

Currently fifth in the second-tier standings, the Lions will move five points clear of Norwich if they secure a victory at The Den this weekend.

As for the Canaries, they will be brimming with confidence heading into this particular clash after securing back-to-back wins in the Championship.

After securing a 3-1 victory over Birmingham City, Norwich backed up this display by beating Cardiff City 2-0 at Carrow Road.

By picking up all three points on their travels tomorrow, David Wagner’s side will boost their hopes of reaching the play-offs later this year.

Ahead of this fixture, pundit David Prutton has predicted that Millwall will secure a 2-1 victory over Norwich.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton said: “What a frustrating night that was for Millwall.

“They were 2-0 up at one of their play-off rivals in Luton, but they couldn’t hold on.

“It would have been such a big win, but before the game Gary Rowett probably would have taken a point.

“Norwich are lurking over their shoulders.

“They have impressed in spells under David Wagner, but I feel like they’re going to come up a little short at The Den.”

The Verdict

It is hardly a surprise that Prutton believes that Millwall will emerge victorious tomorrow as they possess one of the best home records in the Championship.

Only Burnley, Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Reading have accumulated more points at home than the Lions (32) this season.

Whereas Norwich will unquestionably fancy their chances of causing issues for Millwall, Gary Rowett’s side may prove to be too strong on Saturday.

In order to have the best chance of securing a positive result in front of their own supporters, the Lions will need Bradshaw to be firing on all cylinders again.

The forward has managed to find the back of the net on 12 occasions in the Championship this season while he has also chipped in with three assists.