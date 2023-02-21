Millwall vs Burnley: EFL expert predicts three-goal scoreline ahead of tonight’s showdown

Millwall and Burnley will both be determined to secure a positive result when they face each other tonight in the Championship.

The Lions delivered the perfect response to their recent defeat to Coventry City as they managed to secure a 3-2 victory over Sheffield United last weekend.

Tom Bradshaw’s superb hat-trick proved to be the difference between the two sides.

As a result of Watford’s triumph over West Bromwich Albion yesterday, Millwall slipped to seventh in the league standings.

The Lions will move back into the play-off places this evening if they avoid defeat at the hands of Burnley.

This could prove to be a tough task for Millwall as the Clarets have produced a plethora of outstanding performances in the Championship this season.

Currently top of the league standings, Burnley will enter this clash full of confidence as they have won 11 of their last 12 league games.

Ahead of this game, EFL expert David Prutton has predicted that Millwall will suffer a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Clarets.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton said: “That was some display from Millwall against Sheffield United.

“They bombarded them in the first half, suffered two setbacks, and still went on to find their way to win the game.

“It showed what they are made of, especially off the back of a frustrating midweek defeat at Coventry.

“But this is their biggest challenge of the season because there is just no stopping Burnley.

“They have been relentless.

“It is so hard to ever back against them winning.”

The Verdict

Whereas it would indeed be a bold call to back a team to beat Burnley given the fact that Vincent Kompany’s side have only lost two games in the Championship this season, Millwall will be confident in their ability to defy this prediction tonight.

The Lions possess a strong home record as only Burnley (41), Sheffield United (33) and Middlesbrough (32) have accumulated more points than them (31) in front of their own supporters.

In order to have the best chance of securing a positive result today, Millwall will need Bradshaw and Zian Flemming to be firing on all cylinders.

Bradshaw has managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions in the Championship this season while Flemming has been directly involved in 11 goals at this level.