Millwall v Wigan Athletic: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

The full-time Championship schedule gets back underway this weekend, with Millwall set to host Wigan Athletic at The Den.

The Lions will of course be hoping to put last week’s 3-0 defeat away at Sunderland behind them, with the club still in a decent position in the table.

Indeed, Millwall sit 7th heading into this one, with their opponents, Wigan, struggling in 22nd.

They do have the potential for that new manager bounce, though, with Kolo Toure officially appointed as boss over the World Cup break.

With that said, let’s take a look at the latest team news below.

Latest team news

Heading into the match, it appears the players available to Gary Rowett last weekend for the Sunderland clash remain so, with no confirmed absentees at the time of writing.

Naturally, with Wigan Athletic not having played since November, their team news and fitness is harder to ascertain.

Interim Wigan boss Rob Kelly issued a lengthy list of injuries last time out for the Latics, so it will be interesting to see if any of these are back in contention for Kolo Toure’s first match in charge.

Score prediction

Last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Sunderland will have been a really difficult one for Millwall to take.

14 quiz questions about historic Millwall FC moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In what year did Millwall win the second tier title? 1984 1988 1992 1996

A game at home in front of their own fans against strugglers Wigan could be just what they need to get things back on the right track.

With that said, though, Wigan now have a new boss in place in Kolo Toure, and they may be looking for that new manager bounce to get a result this weekend.

It’s going to be tough for them to get it, though.

Prediction: Millwall 2-0 Wigan.

Is there a live stream?

The game is not live on television, but, despite being a 3PM kick-off, the match is available to view on live stream.

Match passes for the match can be brought from the respective clubs websites.

Information regarding Millwall match streaming passes can be found here.

Meanwhile, the Wigan equivalent can be found here.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at The Den is scheduled for 3PM on Saturday afternoon.