Millwall v Watford: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Millwall and Watford are set to go head-to-head in what will be a closely fought clash between the two teams on Wednesday evening.

The Lions are in a good run of form right now, having lost only one of their last five Championship outings. They beat Bristol City at the weekend and have also claimed victories over Middlesbrough and Blackpool in recent weeks, with a draw against Rotherham for good measure.

The club then will feel they can get another positive result against the Hornets. However, the team now managed by Slaven Bilic, are also coming into this fixture off the back of an excellent win over Norwich.

They will be full of confidence again now then and will feel they can make it six points out of a possible six here. Here then, is all you need to know ahead of the clash.

Latest team news

One of the main absences for Millwall could be Murray Wallace, who almost certainly won’t be able to feature against the Hornets here. He had to go off against Bristol City at the weekend and with the player set to undergo scans to see how long he will be ruled out for, he shall not be a part of the squad in midweek.

It’ll be a blow for the side, with Wallace a regular in the first-team usually, but they should enough depth to replace him for this fixture.

As for Watford, they shouldn’t have too many injury concerns for this game. At the weekend against Norwich, Joao Pedro managed to get some minutes under his belt again and that should continue again against the Lions after the player picked up a slight knock a few weeks ago.

Apart from that, the Hornets have a pretty clean bill of health ahead of this fixture, with no fresh injuries after the Norwich game.

Score prediction

Both of these clubs are in fine form right now and they’re both extremely close to each other in the Championship standings. They currently sit in 11th and 12th, so it shows just how tight this clash could be.

Millwall at home are always a hard team to break down and beat and set up very well. Watford though are fresh under new manager Slaven Bilic and will feel they can begin to eye the promotion spots again. Still, both sides might have to settle for a point here. 1-1.

Is there a live stream?

With the game being played in midweek, Sky Sports often have their red button feature available for you to choose to watch the game if you wish to.

What time is kick-off?

The game will take place on Wednesday, October 19 at 8pm.