Millwall v Stoke City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

The 2022/23 Championship season gets underway this weekend, and there is a fascinating game on the cards at The Den.

That clash sees Millwall host Stoke City, in a game that pits to sides who will be eyeing a push for the play-offs this season, go head to head.

While Millwall finished ninth in the second-tier last season, Stoke were forced to settle for a somewhat underwhelming 14th in the final standings.

But with both sides having been busy in the transfer window, there could be some considerable differences to the way these two teams look when they line up on Saturday.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big questions that might be asked ahead of this game, right here.

What’s the latest team news?

Things are positive for Millwall in terms of selection going into this game, with manager Gary Rowett confirming that he has a fully fit squad to choose from.

As a result, summer signings Zian Flemming, George Honeyman, Jamie Shackleton, Charlie Cresswell and the returning Benik Afobe could all make their competitive debuts for the club.

By contrast, Stoke will be without Nick Powell, who suffered another injury setback in pre-season, with a knee injury that is expected to keep him out until September.

With manager Michael O’Neill having since revealed that the signing of Will Smallbone was in response to that setback, the on-loan Southampton midfielder could be set for his debut here.

Score prediction?

This feels like it could be a tight game to call between two strong sides who should be aiming high this season.

However, a fully fit squad and home advantage could just prove the difference here. 2-1 Millwall.

Is there a live stream?

The game is not set to be televised live in the UK.

Highlights will be shown during the EFL highlights show on ITV 4 at 9:00pm on Saturday night, with a repeat on ITV 1 at 9:25am the following morning.

What time is kick-off?

The match is set to kick-off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon.

After Romaine Saywers had opened the scoring for Stoke, a second-half double from Tom Bradshaw earned Millwall a 2-1 win in this fixture last season.