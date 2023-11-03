Highlights Millwall is currently without a permanent manager and interim boss Adam Barrett is still in charge at The Den.

Southampton is on a good run of form, having gone six league games without a loss, and is determined to keep up the momentum.

The Millwall vs Southampton game will not be televised in the UK, but streaming options are available. Tickets are still available for the match, except for Southampton fans, whose allocation has sold out.

Millwall welcome Southampton to The Den on Saturday afternoon still without a permanent manager in the dugout after they parted ways with Gary Rowett.

Rowett was dismissed of his duties mid-way through October but there still hasn't been a replacement found with interim boss Adam Barrett still at the helm.

They sit in 18th place on eight points above the drop zone after they picked up a point in their last game which was away to Watford.

Southampton meanwhile are on a very good run of form after bouncing back from a dip in form in September, when they went on a four-game winless run.

They haven't lost in six league games now though and Russell Martin will be desperate to keep that going so they don't lose any more ground on Ipswich Town in second.

What is the latest team news for Millwall vs Southampton?

Barrett could have some more options to choose from with Ryan Leonard and Shaun Hutchinson possibly in contention for the squad having both recovered from injuries whereas Duncan Watmore and Matija Starkic will remain unavailable.

The three at the back system that was used against Watford would be on paper the wisest thing to do as they gave the Hornets a competitive game so they will be wanting to keep up those standards at home.

Southampton could have Che Adams back after he missed the victory over Birmingham City but it looks like the trip to Millwall will come too soon for Jack Stephens, Juan Larios and Ross Stewart.

Martin has plenty of options to choose from with Ryan Fraser and Samuel Edozie coming off the bench to make a positive impact last time out so Kamal-Deen Sulemana may have to settle for a space on the bench.

Is the Millwall v Southampton game on TV?

The match will not be shown on TV in the United Kingdom but it will be available to listen to on the respective club websites.

For supporters outside the UK, streams will be available via iFollow.

Are there tickets available for Millwall vs Southampton?

There are tickets still available for the game with prices ranging from £27 to £35 for adults.

Under 6's can buy tickets for £5, under 12's can purchase them for £5 to £11 and under 18's can get tickets for prices between £16 to £20 depending on what stand.

As well as this armed forces and people over the age of 63 can buy tickets from £21 to £24.

Tickets for Southampton fans have sold out with the club taking 3,005 supporters with thme as they look to carry on their unbeaten run.

What times does Millwall vs Southampton kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon with highlights available on Sky Sports shortly after full-time or on the EFL highlight show, which will be aired at 11:15pm on ITV1.

You can also catch the highlight show again on ITV4 on Sunday morning at 9:00am.