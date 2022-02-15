Millwall v QPR: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Millwall and Queens Park Rangers go head to head tonight in what is a highly anticipated London Derby as South meets West in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Lions will head into this home game full of confidence having won their last league game against their former hero Steve Morison as they ran out 2-1 winners over his Cardiff City side.

Whilst the R’s by comparison will be desperate to get their play-off bid back on track after losing 1-0 away to rock bottom Barnsley at Oakwell on the weekend just gone.

A victory for Millwall would see them close the gap on the top six to just six points, whilst a win for QPR would see them leapfrog Blackburn Rovers into third place in the league standings.

Here we take you through everything you need to know ahead of this London Derby tonight.

Latest team news

George Saville and Mason Bennett appear likely to return to the starting eleven for Millwall after both impressing from the bench against Cardiff.

That should therefore mean that both Billy Mitchell and Oliver Burke will drop to the bench, with Gary Rowett likely to keep most of the same team which won at the weekend.

As for QPR, Mark Warburton should restore both Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen to the starting line up, whilst Albert Adomah is also pushing for a recall.

Jeff Hendrick and Andre Gray will be the men that will be expected to make way if these changes are made by the R’s boss.

Is there a live stream?

Queens Park Rangers supporters who live overseas can purchase a live stream of the game for £10. However it is unclear if Millwall are offering the same service via iFollow at present.

What time is kick-off?

This Championship fixture kicks off at 7:45pm tonight.