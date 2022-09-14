Millwall v QPR: Confirmed XIs for tonight’s London derby

QPR travel across the capital to The Den on Wednesday evening as they take on London rivals Millwall in the Championship.

After the weekend’s postponed games, both sets of players will be raring to get back to match action – particularly the home side after they beat Cardiff City 2-0 last time out.

The R’s, meanwhile, have had 11 days to dwell on the difficult afternoon they endured in South Wales as they were beaten 1-0 by Swansea City.

The home side have made just the one change from the win over the Bluebirds, with Shaun Hutchinson’s injury meaning that Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell gets the start.

Mick Beale’s side tasted defeat in their first London derby of the year, losing on penalties in their Carabao Cup clash with Charlton Athletic back in August, and the Hoops boss has made three changes as he looks for success this time around.

Out-of-form striker Lyndon Dykes drops out with Leeds loanee Tyler Roberts in his place while Tim Iroegbunam, who is in for Andre Dozzell, and Leon Balogun, who replaces Rob Dickie, both make their starting debuts.

Millwall XI: Bialkowski; Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Shackleton, Mitchell, Saville, Styles; Flemming, Bradshaw, Voglsammer

Subs: Long, McNamara, Evans, Afobe, Malone, Burey, Honeyman

QPR XI: Dieng; Laird, Balogun, Dunne, Paal; Johansen, Field, Iroegbunam; Chair, Roberts, Willock

Subs: Archer, Kakay, Masterson, Adomah, Dozzell, Bonne, Dykes