Millwall v Preston North End: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

It would be harsh to suggest that they are two teams with not that much to play for, but 15th in the Championship meets 13th at The Den on Tuesday evening as Millwall play host to Preston North End.

Just one point separates the two sides in the table but both will still have aspirations of making the play-offs this season despite having a lot of hurdles to overcome.

Both were victorious over West Bromwich Albion this past week with 2-0 wins, but more recently Ryan Lowe’s side scrambled to a point at home against Bristol City thanks to a 95th minute Emil Riis equaliser.

It’s fair to say that both sides will have a certain level of momentum going into this evening clash in the capital – let’s have a look at the team news and how you can watch the match.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Millwall players ever played for West Ham?

1 of 28 1) Nadjim Abdou Yes No

Latest team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has confirmed that star player Jed Wallace has trained this week with the squad having missed the last five Championship matches through injury.

Rowett however has not confirmed that the 27-year-old will definitely feature against PNE – if he does then he could be the only change from the victory over West Brom at the weekend.

As for North End they are missing a number of attacking outlets through injury, with Tom Barkhuizen, Josh Murphy and Sean Maguire all set to be missing.

Daniel Johnson will miss the final match of his three-game stint away on international duty with Jamaica but there could be a first appearance for new signing Bambo Diaby, who was a deadline day addition after two years away from the game.

Is there a live stream?

For fans in the UK, despite the fact that this is a midweek game it will not be streamed on either club’s media platforms or on the Sky Sports red button.

This is because that the match was due to take place on a Saturday afternoon and when those matches are rescheduled it’s down for the home club to decide whether or not the game is available to watch elsewhere.

The Lions have chosen not to stream it, therefore the only way to watch this match in the UK is at The Den.

What time is kick-off?

The two sides will kick the game off at 7:45 in South Bermondsey with both aiming to climb into the top half of the Championship.