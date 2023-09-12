Leeds United head South to play Millwall on Sunday afternoon, with the Whites in search of a second league win of the campaign.

Although it is not a derby game, the two share a fierce rivalry and have faced each other many times in recent years, with both spending the best part of the last decade in the Championship.

However, it will be the first clash since 2019/20, with Leeds in the top-flight for the last three seasons.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season following relegation from the Premier League last term, and now under the guidance of the two-time second tier winner with Norwich City, Daniel Farke.

Millwall themselves finished just outside of the play-offs last term and will be hoping to go one better this season.

The Lions sit just ahead of Leeds with two wins and a draw in their three games, Leeds are one point and three places behind, having won once with a further three draws.

Leeds' previous clash prior to the international break came in a disappointing 0-0 draw at Elland Road against Sheffield Wednesday.

Millwall played high-flying Birmingham City at St. Andrew's in their last game before the break, drawing 1-1 after Kevin Nisbet bagged a free-kick.

A win could take Millwall up into the play-off picture, whereas the Whites have the chance to leapfrog their hosts with a win at The Den - something they have rarely managed, with the last coming in a 1-0 victory in March 2012.

They are in search of back-to-back away wins after their first of the season in a 4-3 victory against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Early Millwall v Leeds United team news

Millwall had been without the services of Casper de Norre due to a knock but the midfielder returned to the bench against Blues in the previous league game.

However, attacking midfielder George Honeyman may remain absent with a quad problem that has kept him out of action so far this season. That is the total of their injury issues at present.

Allan Campbell and Ryan Longman will be hoping for debuts since joining on deadline day on loan deals.

Leeds on the other hand, have been struggling with issues all over the park of late, with Liam Cooper (foot) a long-term absentee following an injury picked up on the first game of the season against Cardiff City.

A ruptured plantar fascia against Cardiff will put the club captain out of action for around four or five more weeks. On the other hand, Sam Byram and Junior Firpo are set to return sometime after the international break.

Whilst Ian Poveda is another to join the treatment table in the first few games of the season and Patrick Bamford hobbled out of their final pre-season friendly with Hearts and has missed every game so far.

Stuart Dallas also remains a long-term absentee, dating back to last season. But Farke also confirmed Dan James was a slight doubt in the last couple of games prior to the international break, so could also be in line for a timely return.

The likes of Glen Kamara, Djed Spence, Ilia Gruev, and Jaidon Anthony will all be pushing for their first starts since joining as well.

Millwall v Leeds United kick-off time confirmed

Millwall v Leeds United will take place on Sunday 17th September 2023 – 12:00 (UK), and is the day after many of the other Championship fixtures this weekend.

The full list of games for gameweek six in the Championship is as follows:

15/09/2023 19:45 Hull City v Coventry City

15/09/2023 20:00 Southampton v Leicester City

16/09/2023 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough

16/09/2023 15:00 Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion

16/09/2023 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United

16/09/2023 15:00 Norwich City v Stoke City

16/09/2023 15:00 Preston North End v Plymouth Argyle

16/09/2023 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland

16/09/2023 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town

16/09/2023 15:00 Watford v Birmingham City

16/09/2023 19:45 Cardiff City v Swansea City

17/09/2023 12:00 Millwall v Leeds United

Are tickets still available for Millwall v Leeds United?

The nature of the game including two of the Championship's fiercest rivals has meant ticket availability has almost run out, but there are still small pockets of tickets available on the Millwall website, here.

Will Millwall v Leeds United be shown on TV?

The game has been selected as part of the second tier fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football channel, with Southampton v Leicester City and Cardiff City v Swansea City the other televised Championship games this weekend.

Is there a live stream for Millwall v Leeds United?

The fixture will be shown on Sky Sports Football or the Sky Go app, and a full replay of the game will be posted on LUTV on Sunday.