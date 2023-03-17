Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has predicted that Millwall will beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 at The Den on Saturday.

The Lions are on just their second run of consecutive wins this season, having beaten Swansea City on Tuesday and Reading on the weekend, and can make it three in a row with a victory against relegation-threatened Huddersfield ahead of the international break.

Millwall are sixth in the Championship and have one of the best home records in the division but Gary Rowett has warned against complacency - particularly with wily Neil Warnock in charge of the Terriers.

Warnock's side held Norwich City to a 1-1 draw in midweek and will be looking to build on that result this weekend as they bid to boost their survival hopes.

Huddersfield are six points adrift of safety and running out of time to turn their fortunes around with just nine games left of the 2022/23 campaign.

For Sky Sports, Prutton has predicted Millwall will make it three on the bounce with a 1-0 win at The Den on Saturday.

He said: "Millwall have bolstered their spot in the play-offs with two good wins this week, and have a great chance to further enhance their position against a Huddersfield side that can’t buy a win.

"Neil Warnock hasn’t quite had the desired impact thus far, but they did get a good draw in midweek, which might be something to build on. But this should be a home win."

The Verdict

It's hard to argue with Prutton here.

The Den has been a fortress for Millwall throughout Rowett's tenure and better sides that Huddersfield have tasted defeat there this term.

They edged past possession-hungry Swansea City in midweek but should be able to dictate the tempo of the game on Saturday - allowing them to get the likes of Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw on the ball in dangerous positions.

Warnock is yet to turn things around at Huddersfield, as many hoped he would, but you certainly can't rule his side out from a shock result.