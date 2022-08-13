Millwall v Coventry: Confirmed XIs as Gary Rowett and Mark Robins make one change each

Millwall host Coventry City at The Den as they look to get back to winning ways in the Championship.

The Lions were well beaten by Sheffield United last weekend and suffered a shock Carabao Cup defeat a few days earlier, which has dampened the spirits of the south London support somewhat.

On a scorching August afternoon it’s the Sky Blues that visit, with Mark Robins’ side looking to kick-start the 2022/23 campaign themselves.

They drew with Sunderland on the opening weekend but saw their next game postponed due to pitch issues and were beaten handsomely by Bristol City in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

The good news for the hosts is that George Honeyman has served his suspension and returns to the starting XI in place of George Saville.

That is Millwall’s only change with Shaun Hutchinson once again on the bench meaning Jake Cooper, Charlie Cresswell and Murray Wallace start in the back three.

Coventry also make just the one change from their last Championship game with Fankaty Dabo replacing Josh Eccles at right wing-back.

Viktor Gyokeres does start amid links to the Premier League but Callum O’Hare is still missing due to injury.

Millwall XI: Bialkowski; Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; McNamara, Mitchell, Shackleton, Malone; Honeyman; Bennett, Afobe

Subs: Long, Hutchinson, Evans, Burey, Leonard, Saville, Olafe

Coventry XI: Moore; Hyam, McFadzean, Panzo; Dabo, Allen, Sheaf, Hamer, Bidwell; Godden

Subs: Wilson, Doyle, Walker, Eccles, Tavares, Burroughs, Palmer