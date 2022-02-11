Millwall v Cardiff City: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Millwall welcome Cardiff City to the Den this weekend as Gary Rowett’s men seek to end their winless run.

The Lions have picked up just one point from their last two games, which has seen them fall down to 15th in the Championship table.

The gap to the play-offs is now nine points, with Millwall now needing something special to make a top six berth.

Meanwhile, Cardiff are flying high following their 4-0 dismantling of relegation rivals Peterborough midweek.

That has created a 12-point gap to the bottom three, with 17 games remaining.

Victory for Cardiff could see them rise to 17th if results elsewhere go their way.

Millwall are unable to climb the table if they take the three points, but defeat leaves them open to falling to 17th also.

Latest team news

Jed Wallace and George Saville are both in the frame for a return to the Millwall side this weekend, following a stint on the sidelines due to injury.

Dan Ballard, on loan from Arsenal, is also hoping to make a return to the squad. The centre-back has been absent since undergoing knee surgery in December.

Scott Malone failed to feature against Fulham due to a hamstring injury and is unlikely to make a return this weekend.

It is likely Steve Morison will name an unchanged side to the one that hammered Peterborough.

This means that Perry Ng will have to continue as a make-shift centre-back due to the absences of Sean Morrison and Curtis Nelson.

Is there a live stream?

The game is unavailable to watch in the UK due to the blackout rule. Sky Sports and the BBC will both provide live updates on Soccer Saturday and Live Score.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.