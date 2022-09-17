Millwall v Blackpool: Confirmed XIs as both managers shuffle the pack

Millwall host Blackpool at The Den this afternoon as both clubs look to get back to winning ways after dispiriting defeats in the Championship‘s midweek fixtures.

Gary Rowett’s side failed to score for a fourth time in five games as they were beaten 2-0 on home turf by London rivals QPR while the Seasiders slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Rotherham United.

Those results leave the pair battling at the wrong end of the table – though the congested nature of the Championship means that a win for either today would likely see them catapulted up the table.

Rowett has shuffled his pack in the hope of doing that with four players dropping out after Wednesday’s defeat.

In goal, George Long replaces Bart Bialkowski, while Scott Malone is back in at left wing-back with George Saville benched and Callum Styles moving into central midfield.

There are changes to the forward line as well with Andreas Voglsammer and Tom Bradshaw both giving way. George Honeyman and Benik Afobe are their replacements, which suggests we could see a slight shift in system.

Michael Appleton has made three changes from the side that were beaten heavily by Rotherham.

Shayne Lavery starts in place of Ian Poveda, Charlie Patino comes into the midfield in place of Jordan Gabriel with Callum Connolly shifting out to the right flank, and James Husband replacing Liverpool loanee Rhys Williams in the back three.

Millwall XI: Long; Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Malone, Mitchell, Styles, Shackleton; Flemming, Honeyman; Afobe

Subs: Bialkowski, McNamara, Evans, Bradshaw, Burey, Voglsammer, Saville

Blackpool XI: Grimshaw; Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband; Connolly, Dougall, Patino, Thompson; Corbeanu, Yates, Lavery

Subs: Maxwell, Gabriel, Williams, Garbutt, Carey, Poveda, Hamilton