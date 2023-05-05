Millwall face Blackburn Rovers at the Den, with both sides in with a shout of a play-off spot on final day of the Championship season.

Gary Rowett's side head into the game with their fate in their own hands in sixth place, knowing a win will guarantee them a spot in the top six.

They are on 68 points, just one behind Coventry City and two clear of the chasing pack.

However, anything less than a win opens the door to the likes of Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion, with both sides sat on 66 points. A draw for Millwall would mean they could be caught by Sunderland on goal difference, and West Brom on goals scored or goal difference.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side harbour play-off ambitions of their own, and are also on 66 points heading into final day. Their task is simple: win and nothing less.

A win would not assure them of a place in the top six, but would give them a chance if other results elsewhere go their way. It is a huge game for both clubs, and one of the biggest in both of their recent histories in the second tier.

Early Millwall v Blackburn Rovers team news

According to Rowett, there are no fresh injury concerns for his side. George Honeyman [hamstring], Murray Wallace [groin], and Charlie Cresswell [eye] are the club’s only long-term absentees heading into the game. The rest of his squad are fit and available, as per Southwark News.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have returning players in recent weeks in the form of Tayo Edun and Daniel Ayala; but will be without Tyler Morton for the rest of the season.

Centre-forward Sam Gallagher has missed the last few matches, and it is unclear whether he will be available again, which is a major blow for Tomasson's team.

Millwall v Blackburn Rovers kick-off time confirmed

Millwall vs Blackburn will take place on Monday 8th May 2023 – 15:00 (UK), aligning with the rest of the Championship fixtures taking place up and down the country.

Will Millwall v Blackburn Rovers be shown on TV?

The game is to be televised on the Sky Sports Football channel as part of the Championship final day schedule.

Is there a live stream for Millwall against Blackburn Rovers?

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Football via the Sky Go app.