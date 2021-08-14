Millwall v Blackburn match preview: Team news, recent form, and more…

Millwall host Blackburn Rovers in south London this afternoon as they look to claim their first win of the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

Fans finally returned to the Den for the EFL Cup clash against Portsmouth in midweek to witness their side’s first win of the season and they’ll be hoping to see more of the same when Tony Mowbray’s side arrive.

A point away to fellow play-off chasers QPR represented a solid start to the league campaign for Gary Rowett’s men but they’ll be targetting all three points against Rovers today.

The visitors sit fourth in the Championship, nine places above Millwall, after their opening weekend victory against Swansea City and will be looking to bounce back after they were beaten by League One new boys Morecambe in the cup on Tuesday.

With both sides set to play three times in the next seven days, it will be interesting to see how the managers look to manage their squads.

Millwall will be without forward Mason Bennett as he continues to recover from injury but after making his first appearance in 2021/22 against Portsmouth, Jake Cooper could be set to make his first Championship start of the season.

There will, of course, be no Adam Armstrong for Blackburn as the 2020/21 PFA Player of the Year completed his move to Southampton earlier this week.

Scott Wharton is not expected to rejoin the squad until at least October but Mowbray has confirmed that Harry Chapman could be included after recovering from injury while Daniel Ayala is ready to play after being rested in midweek, as is Sam Gallagher after only making the bench against Morecambe.

The Den has proven a fairly happy hunting ground for Rovers in recent years, with the North West club claiming all three points there twice in three games since Millwall returned to the Championship.

There’s a strong argument to be made that the Lions are the strongest they’ve been since that promotion, which means extending that run today will be difficult.