Millwall v Birmingham City: Team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Millwall look to end a four game winless run when they play host to Birmingham City and in that close the gap between themselves and the play-off places.

The Lions were defeated last time out by relegation threatened Hull City where the Blues beat Blackpool 1-0 to keep them pushing in the right direction. Former West Ham United and Charlton Athletic man Lee Bowyer taking his place in the away dugout at The Den will add some spice to the occasion with the Blues able to leapfrog Millwall in victory.

There has been some friction between the supporters and Gary Rowett in South Bermondsey this season, should they go behind in this match that negative atmosphere could rear its ugly head once again.

Team news

Millwall will be without Ryan Leonard and Connor Mahoney. The former is a key player for the Lions with his outstanding versatility giving Rowett added tactical flexibility.

Birmingham have a larger list ruled out of this fixture, George Friend and Maxime Colin are injured while Gary Gardner and Ryan Woods miss the game through suspension. Bowyer is likely to stick with his trusty three at the back formation even in the absence of any real specialist wing backs.

Rowett has thrown caution to the wind a little more than usual in recent weeks and may do so again on home soil.

Is there a live stream?

There is not a live stream for this match in the United Kingdom but highlights will be broadcast on EFL on Quest at 9pm.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm.