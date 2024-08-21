This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are poised to add to their attacking options before the end of the month, with interest in Josh Coburn of Middlesbrough as the August deadline looms over the Lions.

The young striker has been monitored by Neil Harris' men, as per the South London Press, in the hope of securing the 21-year-old's services before August 30th.

And after his goal in Boro's 3-0 victory at Leeds in the EFL Cup last week, interest will certainly not have gone cold in Coburn, and it wouldn't be a shock if other clubs were to express their interest.

Josh Coburn's Career Statistics - As Per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Middlesbrough 55 12 2 Bristol Rovers 40 10 3 Middlesbrough U21 9 5 1 Middlesbrough U18 31 15 3

Carrick spoke about the young striker at the end of May: "For Josh, for any player, next season is the big season.

"Sometimes, you’re coming off the back of a season when everything has come easy, and you’re flying, other times things haven’t gone so well and that might not be totally in your control.

"But for Josh, he’s a young player, he’s still developing physically. He’s an incredible athlete in what he’s capable of doing, but he’s still kind of finding his body and getting rid of the niggles.

"He’s got plenty of time on his side, so there is no rush for that. He just needs to keep doing things right to give himself the best chance, which I can’t fault him for."

Boro have two attacking options in Emmanuel Latte Lath and recently signed Tommy Conway in front of Coburn, which likely leaves the academy graduate as third-choice, if Marcus Forss is considered a wide player.

"He'll cost a pretty penny" - Millwall fan pundit issue in signing Coburn

Football League World's Millwall fan pundit Chris Chapman (from the Chat with Chaps YouTube channel) has warned the Lions that although Coburn fits the profile for a move to The Den, it may not be a cheap deal to complete.

"Josh Coburn - he's a realistic target, he's going to be down the pecking order at Middlesbrough behind Latte Lath and Conway, and he's at the stage of his career where he's got to be playing games," Chapman said when speaking to FLW.

"I think he wants a manager and a team to put him as their number one man, and that's exactly what Neil Harris will want to do.

"His physical attributes mean he would do very well in the system at Millwall, whether that's up front on his own or playing up top alongside someone like Macaulay Langstaff or Tom Bradshaw.

"I would imagine, given his age and some of his recent performances, most notably Boro's 3-0 win versus Leeds, he'll cost a pretty penny - probably multiple millions.

"It would take a big offer to take him away from the club, but he fits the profile we need for here and now, but also provides that long-term option, and we haven't invested in a centre-forward like that in some time.

"It excites me and, hopefully, we can get this deal done."

Josh Coburn would fit Neil Harris' needs at Millwall ahead of August transfer deadline

Coburn fits the profile of what Harris and Millwall need, as per what Chris has said.

A tall striker with physical attributes, is a key component for many teams in the Championship.

Coburn has a decent record in front of goal, and although the Lions acquired the services of the aforementioned Langstaff this summer, Coburn has Championship experience, which works to his advantage.

Tom Bradshaw has, of course, been a main stay in Millwall's front line, scoring 45 goals in just over 200 appearances in his time at The Den, but Coburn has youth on his side, and with Harris still looking at strengthening his attacking options, a deal should be pursued.

Harris told LondonNewsOnline this week: "We need top end of the pitch. We are at least two players short at the top end of the pitch."

A tall physical striker could fit the bill for Harris in Coburn, but Boro won't back down on a substantial fee for their academy graduate, and it remains to be seen as to whether the South Bermondsey outfit stump up the cash required to get a deal over the line.