Stoke City's hopes of signing Millwall defender Danny McNamara have suffered a huge blow after it was confirmed that he is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Journalist Alan Nixon claimed earlier this week that Stoke were interested in McNamara, with the Potters said to have been weighing up whether to make a loan or permanent move for the 26-year-old.

McNamara is a product of the Millwall academy, and after loan spells with Welling United, Dover Athletic, Havant & Waterlooville, Newport County and St Johnstone, he had established himself as a key part of the Lions team in recent years.

However, McNamara has lost his place in the starting line-up this season, making just 15 appearances in all competitions, with only nine of those coming from the start, and his future at The Den looked to be in doubt.

Millwall were reportedly "open" to allowing McNamara to depart this month, but after he sustained what looks set to be a long-term injury, he may now remain at the club during his recovery.

Danny McNamara injury blow is bad news for Stoke City

It was an incredibly disappointing night for Millwall in midweek as they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Cardiff City at The Den, and their frustration was compounded by the fact that both McNamara and Ryan Leonard were forced off with injuries.

Leonard had to be substituted early in the second half after sustaining an injury, but just four minutes later, his replacement McNamara was stretchered off the pitch, and after the game, manager Alex Neil admitted the prognosis looked concerning for both players.

When asked about the injuries, Neil told the South London Press: "They don’t look good, do they?

"I think you can always tell in the manner in which a player goes down.

"If they sort of pull up or something and they sort of say ‘I’m not quite right’, whereas the two lads literally crumpled in a heap.

"I don’t know to what extent – obviously we need to get them scanned – but I don’t expect them to be ones that are going be short term, shall we say."

Neil's worst fears were confirmed on Friday as Millwall released an update on the pair, confirming that McNamara had suffered what they described as a "serious knee injury", and while they said that "no specific timescale is being placed upon his return to action at this stage", it seems likely that he is set for extended lay-off.

Stoke currently sit 19th in the Championship table, just two points clear of the relegation zone, and new manager Mark Robins has already brought one new player in this month, with defender Josh Wilson-Esbrand joining on loan from Manchester City, but he may now need to consider alternatives to McNamara after the news of his injury.

Championship table (as it stands 24th January) Team P GD Pts 17 Millwall 27 0 31 18 Portsmouth 27 -11 29 19 Stoke City 28 -10 28 20 Cardiff City 28 -12 28 21 Derby County 28 -7 27 22 Hull City 28 -11 26 23 Luton Town 28 -18 26 24 Plymouth Argyle 28 -35 21

Mark Robins will need to look elsewhere in search for Stoke City reinforcements

As Robins looks to guide Stoke away from the relegation zone, an experienced Championship defender like McNamara would have been a useful addition for his side.

However, while it is unclear exactly how long McNamara will be out for, it is safe to assume that he will be sidelined for much of the rest of the season, so there would be little point in the Potters pursuing a deal for the defender.

It is set to be a busy end to the transfer window at the bet365 Stadium as Robins continues to stamp his mark on his new squad, but McNamara is one name that will now have to be removed from Stoke's list of targets.