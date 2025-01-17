Carlton Palmer has backed Millwall to secure the signing of Tristan Crama this January if Japhet Tanganga departs for Wolverhampton Wanderers later this month.

The young defender was recalled from his loan at Exeter City by Brentford early on Thursday morning after thoroughly impressing at St James' Park.

This came amidst an exclusive report from Dan Marsh on X, who stated that Millwall are working on a deal to make the 23-year-old their second signing of the summer.

With uncertainty over Japhet Tanganga's future at the club amid interest from Wolves, Crama could be seen as an ideal replacement for the Tottenham Hotspur youth product.

Carlton Palmer keen to see Crama at The Den

Speaking exclusively to Football League World about the rumoured interest in Crama, Palmer admitted that he could see a deal happening.

He said: "The news coming out of Millwall is that they are working on a deal for centre-back Tristan Crama from Brentford, who had been on loan at Exeter City.

"His great form at Exeter has alerted the Lions, who are in the market for another defender this month. The talks are ongoing for a deal to bring the Frenchman to the Den.

"Crama made 26 appearances for the Grecians, scoring four goals, and his loan was officially cut short on Thursday in light of Millwall's interest in a permanent switch.

Tristan Crama's 2024/25 League One season - As per Fotmob Appearances 22 Goals 3 Assists 0 Pass accuracy 86.8% Long ball accuracy 45.1% Dribble success 100.0% Tackles won % 65.0% Duels won 62.3% Aerial duels won 61.2% Recoveries 93

"He joined Brentford's development squad back in 2020 from French outfit Béziers and hasn't made a senior appearance yet, but spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers.

"If all goes well, then Crama will become Millwall's second January signing of the window after former Brighton forward Aaron Connolly put pen to paper on a short-term deal.

"We will have to wait and see whether that spells the idea that Japhet Tanganga is out of the football club. Alex Neil wouldn't say whether he is going or not, as he is a target of Wolves.

"I believe the understanding was that when he joined from Spurs, if there was any genuine interest in him from the Premier League, then he would be allowed to pursue that.

"I think there is genuine interest from Wolves, and that may be why they have looked at another centre-back in case this goes any further for Japhet, who has been outstanding for Millwall this season."

Crama would prove a strong option for Alex Neil

While the departure of Tanganga could give Neil an ultimatum, it shouldn't affect whether they sign Crama or not, with the young defender a strong addition to the squad anyway.

Outside of the Wolves-linked centre-back, Millwall currently have Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, and Shaun Hutchinson as options, but Crama would provide Neil with a younger, future-based alternative.

Moreover, should Tanganga remain at the Den, then the Brentford defender would prove an ideal addition to play alongside him and could form a defensive duo that lasts many a year.

This is a deal Lions fans will be keen to see completed, as bringing in the 23-year-old as their second signing of the window would strengthen Millwall’s squad tenfold.