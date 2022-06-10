Millwall transfer update emerges as window officially opens

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has insisted that he is working hard to get some transfer deals done and lined up this summer.

With the Lions having just missed out on a play-off place, finishing the season sitting 9th in the Championship, the summer represents an opportunity to strengthen and go again next season.

As such, Rowett and Millwall’s director of football operations and recruitment Alex Aldridge are both working away on deals, however, the Lions boss hints that the really key signings may have to wait.

“Myself and Alex have been working incredibly hard to get some deals done and lined up,” Rowett told the South London Press.

“We have got offers in for players that we are permanently interested in and players on loan.

“We’ve met plenty of players over the summer, both on Zoom and face to face. What you’ll see now hopefully is some of those deals coming to fruition.

“The players you want and can make the difference are usually later [in the window] than the ones you can do straight away. Once again we could’ve signed a whole new team in the week after the season but it wouldn’t be the players I think can get us to where we want to be.”

Although things are not quite as frenetic as they might be at present, with the transfer window officially opening today, this could change any day.

Quiz: The big Millwall striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Lions fan

1 of 25 What year did Neil Harris first sign for Millwall? 1996 1997 1998 1999

Rowett believes it will start to go “crazy” at the beginning of next week.

“Most players will now start, with a week to 10 days until pre-season, start pestering their agents about what is happening – get me the right club.” The Lions boss continued.

“We’ve got some really good targets – young, athletic, attacking players – that we want to get into the building.

“You have to be patient. But at the same time I respect the fact that people want things done yesterday and to announce five signings.

“If you look at the market in general, not many clubs have signed many players.

“I think it will probably go a little bit crazy at the start of next week.”

The Verdict

Things may be quiet on the transfer front at The Den so far, but it clearly sounds as though the club are working hard on potential incomings.

With the transfer window opening today, things are likely to ramp up across football clubs all over the county, so expect to start seeing some transfers confirmed in the coming weeks.

What positions Millwall target this summer will be intriguing to see.

With Jed Wallace’s future still up in the air, that could be a huge gap to fill, meanwhile, Rowett has said he is keen on a permanent move for Arsenal defender Dan Ballard at the right price.

Indeed, it is busy times at The Den.