Millwall transfer talking points: Ben Thompson’s future, Gary Rowett on Benik Afobe, Jed Wallace latest

Sitting in ninth place in the Championship table, it has been another steady start to the new second-tier campaign by Millwall.

The Lions are part of a large play-off chasing pack at the moment, with their only being a seven-point gap between QPR in sixth and Bristol City in 19th.

Gary Rowett’s side currently sit a mere point from The R’s who occupy the last play-off position, but only the bottom three clubs have scored fewer goals than Millwall.

Balancing that out somewhat, only the top three clubs and Derby County have conceded fewer goals than The Lions.

Here, we take a look at some of the biggest transfer talking points surrounding Millwall at the moment…

Ben Thompson could depart in January

Not many recent transfer windows have gone past recently where Ben Thompson transfer gossip has not been present.

Rowett admitted to London News Online that he expects Thompson to be going through his option in January, with a move away from the club seemingly close.

Thompson’s deal at The Den is set to expire at the end of the season, and at the moment, there has been no talk about a new contract.

The midfielder has often been linked with a move to Portsmouth in past transfer windows, and it will be no surprise to see those links emerge again in the new year.

Benik Afobe to join on a permanent deal

Rowett has also stated that there is a possibility of Millwall signing Benik Afobe permanently from Stoke City, during an interview with News at Den.

The forward is currently on a season-long loan with The Lions, but a permanent move for him could come to fruition this summer.

Afobe has three goals in 13 matches for The Lions, and whilst he has shown his ability in glimpses, the 28-year-old could certainly still offer more.

Uncertainty around Jed Wallace

Jed Wallace has been a key performer at Millwall ever since his 2017 move from Portsmouth.

The 27-year-old has emerged as an important source of goals and chances at The Den over the years and has seemingly grown in influence.

His starring performances in a Millwall shirt has caught the attention of higher-level clubs, and with his contract set to expire in the summer, a January move is well within the realms of possibility.

The Lions have seemingly made little to no progress in pursuit of getting Wallace to sign an extension, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the attacker.