Millwall transfer round-up: Striker’s future uncertain, midfielder linked, potential winger exit teased

If there’s one thing that Millwall need to do in order to climb away from a Championship relegation battle, it’s to get some new faces through the door.

The Lions seem to be keeping their transfer business closely under wraps, although it was revealed earlier in the month that they’d failed in a bid to bring back Jayson Molumby on a permanent deal, having spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at The Den.

Molumby instead went to Preston for the rest of the season, and the bid may mean that Rowett is still in for a central midfielder.

Let’s look at the latest speculation from South Bermondsey as Millwall look to get their season back on track with some transfer dealings.

Kenneth Zohore

Zohore has had a tough time of things since joining Millwall on loan in October after he picked up a calf injury just three games into his spell at The Den.

After missing two months, the Dane has finally returned to the Lions’ line-up, but his deal is set to expire and new West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has not ruled out Zohore getting another chance at the Baggies.

Gary Rowett hasn’t confirmed whether he really wants to keep the striker until the end of the season, but it seems that talks are ongoing between the two clubs.

Cameron McGeehan

Football Insider broke the news that Millwall were interested in bringing in McGeehan, potentially as a second option following a failed bid for Molumby.

Currently at Belgian side Oostende, McGeehan has been a regular for them following his move from Barnsley in the summer, playing 18 league games and scoring three times.

According to London News though, McGeehan isn’t actually on Rowett’s radar – so we can cross the name of the only player who has been linked to the club recently off the list.

Jiri Skalak

One player who could be leaving through the exit door though is Skalak, who is surplus to requirements at The Den, having played just three league games this season.

The Czech winger has trained well according to Rowett, but it just seems that there’s no future for him in South London and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it’s doubtful that he will ever wear a Lions shirt again.