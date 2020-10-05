Millwall transfer round-up: Striker update, Skalak latest, defender loaned out

Millwall have made an encouraging start to Gary Rowett’s first full campaign at The Den – although the Lions require some extra firepower up front if they’re to be serious top-six contenders once again.

Rowett led Millwall to eight-place in the Championship last season and his side continued where they left off by picking up five points from their opening three league matches before their unbeaten start was ended by Swansea on Saturday.

Despite their bright start, only seven sides in the division have scored less than Rowett’s men and although Tom Bradshaw ended his nine-month wait for a goal in South Wales, the Lions are looking blunt in attack.

Millwall have been quiet with their business since securing the double-capture of Scott Malone and Mason Bennett from Derby County, which followed the loan signings of Ryan Woods and Troy Parrott from Stoke and Spurs respectively.

But who are the Lions interested in currently? And are there any players close to the exit door?

We’ve gathered together all the latest transfer news for you…

Millwall need another striker

With Rowett opting to start with just one striker in the opening weeks, Millwall having four strikers in Bradshaw, Matt Smith, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott in their ranks would appear to be more than enough.

However, with Bradshaw and Bodvarsson struggling for goals, Parrott already showing major fitness concerns and Smith not currently in the team, Rowett could do with another body – especially with his side having netted three times in their opening four Championship matches and are yet to score more than once in a league match.

Skalak the most likely to leave

It’s fair to say that since Jiri Skalak switched Brighton for Millwall in 2018, it hasn’t gone as planned.

The Czech Republic has made only 33 appearances in all competitions and his only minutes this term came in the EFL Cup victory over Cheltenham Town.

In fact, Skalak hasn’t even been on the name for the Lions’ previous three Championship matches and with the likes of Bennett, Jed Wallace, Connor Mahoney and Shane Ferguson comfortably ahead of him, you wonder where his next minutes are coming from.

As of yet, there doesn’t appear to the any interest in the winger, but he’s one you wouldn’t be surprised to see leave before next Friday’s extended EFL deadline.

Youngster departs on loan

21-year-old centre-back Harry Ransom, whose yet to make his senior debut for Millwall, has joined National League outfit Dover Athletic on loan until January.

Ransom hasn’t taken long to settle into his new surroundings as he netted a last-gasp winner on his Dover debut in their 1-0 victory over Notts County on Saturday.