Millwall transfer round up: Stance on loanee outlined, League One club knocked back for midfielder, interest in 22-y/o

Millwall have endured a frustrating first half of the campaign with the Lions not having been able to build on the progress they made under Gary Rowett in the second half of last season.

The Lions have found winning matches very challenging so far this season and as a result, they find themselves closer to the bottom three than the top six places. Millwall’s squad should be strong enough to avoid a relegation battle, but it is clear they need more quality adding to the squad to win matches consistently.

Rowett’s side have already suffered a major transfer blow this month with Jayson Molumby having moved to Preston on loan instead of the Lions. Millwall need to now concentrate on ensuring that they get other players through the door and sort out the futures of a couple of their existing options.

Here then, we aim to bring you the latest transfer gossip surrounding the Lions…

Kenneth Zohore

One Millwall player facing an uncertain future this month is Kenneth Zohore, the forward has endured injury issues throughout his loan spell from West Brom that have limited the impact he has been able to have. There are now just a couple of matches remaining form him to prove his worth before his initial loan expires.

Rowett has outlined his desire to keep hold of the forward beyond that initial loan deadline and has suggested that he feels he could make a real difference for his side. However, he also confessed that it is not up to him and West Brom will be the ones who ultimately make the final decision over where he ends up this month.

Millwall need more attacking threat and it has been a shame that Zohore has not been able to keep himself fit so far during his time at the club. It will be interesting to see whether West Brom want to send him back to the Hawthorns or even elsewhere before the end of the window.

Ben Thompson

One player who looks likely to be remaining at Millwall this month, or certainly not heading to one club he has been linked with is Ben Thompson. The midfielder has been strongly linked with a potential switch to Portsmouth throughout the last few weeks as the League One club look to get him to return to Fratton Park.

However, Kenny Jackett admitted that his chances of getting Thompson from Millwall are now looking slim. That is despite him having only made five starts for the Lions in the league so far this term. Rowett though could see that he has the potential to step into the side.

Millwall will be needing all of the strength in depth they can have for the rest of the campaign, and they are in the market to strengthen their midfield options, so it would be a surprise to see them allow Thompson to leave the club without a few additions being made first.

Allan Campbell

Millwall were interested in bringing Jayson Molumby back to the club this month, but the midfielder signed for Preston on loan in the end. However, the Lions remain focused on adding to their options in the middle of the park and it will be interesting to see whether they can do that before the end of the window.

One player, they have been linked with as a potential alternative is Motherwell’s Allan Campbell, with the Londoners having made an approach for the midfielder in the hope of securing his signature this month. He is out of contract at the end of the campaign so that could make it a little easier for Millwall.

The 22-year-old’s situation means the Lions could even negotiate a pre-contract agreement with him, or look to potentially sign him for a bargain transfer fee.