Millwall transfer round-up: Rowett eyes signing, Portsmouth interest, loanee impressing

Millwall have picked up two draws so far this season in the Sky Bet Championship and will be looking for their first win of 21/22 against Fulham as we head into the first midweek fixtures of the second tier campaign.

The Lions picked up too many draws last year and that halted their play-off hopes, so they’ll be hoping that history is not going to repeat itself this time around.

With the summer window still open, meanwhile, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has the chance to try and add to his side in order to potentially help his team challenge up near the top six this year.

That said, here are some of the latest transfer lines surrounding the Lions right now…

One more addition eyed

Gary Rowett has said he would like at least one more arrival at the club before the deadline comes to pass in this summer’s window.

Quoted by the South London Press, the Millwall manager had this to say:

“I’ve also been quite open in saying that I’d like to bring one more player in. I think that in order to do that, I’ve also been quite clear that I probably need to move a couple of players on and we haven’t been able to do that at this moment in time.”

Clearly, there’s still opportunity for both exits and arrivals at Millwall before the end of the current market and we’ll just have to see who comes in and who potentially leaves.

Portsmouth trying for Thompson

One player that could leave, with Rowett’s comments in mind, is Ben Thompson – though that is not a guarantee.

The South London Press reports that Pompey have expressed an interest in signing him on this summer transfer window, but that they are currently struggling to work the finances to make a deal viable from their side.

Portsmouth have done a little bit of rebalancing this summer and if they cannot afford Thompson then they may well miss out on getting him.

Rowett praise for Ballard

Dan Ballard hasn’t been at the club long since his loan arrival from Arsenal but it is clear that he is already making a good impression on Lions boss Gary Rowett.

The defender produced a fine cross-field pass to Scott Malone at the weekend against Blackburn Rovers, which eventually led to the Lions’ goal, and the quality he is showing has impressed his new manager.

Quoted by News At Den, Rowett said:

“He’s a young player but he’s got excellent pedigree. He’s adapted really well jumping from League One last year to the Championship.

“In both league games he’s been fabulous and he’s got to maintain that. But he’s certainly got a big future ahead of him if he keeps performing in the way that he has done so far.”

