Millwall transfer round-up: Mowatt latest, boss quizzed on Kieftenbeld, Rowett talks January ambition

Millwall have been quiet in the January transfer window.

Besides the return of Danny McNamara from St Johnstone, which saw James Brown move in the opposite direction, there’s been no movement at The Den so far this month.

Here, we’ve had a look at all the latest news concerning the Lions ahead of next weeks’ deadline.

Alex Mowatt move appears unlikely

Mowatt is out of contract in the summer, and unless he extends his deal at Oakwell, Barnsley run the risk of letting the midfielder leave for free at the end of the season.

Football Insider reported on Tuesday that Millwall had seen a seven-figure bid rejected for the Tykes captain.

However, the Tykes manager told BBC Sheffield ahead of the weekend that the club hadn’t received any bids for the midfielder – confirming that Mowatt’s situation remains the same.

South London Press then revealed that Mowatt is “other pursuing opportunities” – making a move to The Den extremely unlikely this month.

Rowett responds to Kieftenbeld talks

Another midfielder that Millwall appear keen on is Birmingham City man Maikel Kieftenbeld.

South London Press broke the news on Friday that Gary Rowett’s side had started talks with the Dutchman over the possibility of a permanent move to the capital.

However, following Millwall’s FA Cup fourth round defeat to Bristol City on Saturday, Rowett decided against commenting on the chances of the Lions signing the 30-year-old.

“I’m not going to comment on other clubs’ players,” Rowett told NewsatDen. “What I will say is that the club over this transfer window have tried to be really proactive.”

Rowett confirms the club are trying to back him

Whilst Millwall are yet to improve their squad so far this month, it’s not for the want of trying.

Rowett’s side have previously been linked with the likes of Motherwell man Allan Campbell, and the Lions boss confirmed yesterday that the club are trying to show ambition.

He told NewsatDen: “We’ve put two or three really good bids in for young players but unfortunately a lot of clubs out there at the moment because of the pandemic can’t replace the players they’ve got.

“We’re actually probably in a window where we are showing our most ambition. However, it’s very, very difficult to get things done. We have to do the right things, we have to be patient and we have to also accept there is not going to be much business done in this month.

“We’re one of the few teams that are really trying proactively to do it, but it is what it is.

“Are the club trying to show ambition? Absolutely. I’ve spoken to John [Berylson] about it. John’s said if there are players out there that we can get that can make us better long-term and short-term then go and try and do everything you can to get them. I think John is really trying to back us in this window.”