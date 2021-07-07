Millwall transfer round-up: Lions target set to remain at Man City, Rowett delivers update, Bodvarsson wanted

Millwall have been getting stuck into the transfer market this summer and have made some shrewd signings to replace departing players ahead of the new season.

They finished a respectable 11th in the league last term and will be eager to build on this in the years to come under Gary Rowett in what was his first season at the club.

He came even closer to the play-offs in the 2019/20 campaign, ending up in eighth spot, just two points away from the top six.

However, there will be many sides competing for those half dozen places next year, with recently-relegated sides West Brom, Fulham and Sheffield United all in contention to go back up.

AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City are also likely to be up there, with Middlesbrough and Cardiff City two teams to look out for under their experienced managers.

With this, will Millwall strengthen further after already making five signings in the last couple of months? Let’s find out.

Here are three transfer developments concerning the Championship side that have happened over the past few days.

Lions set to miss out on Delap

It’s not just Gary Rowett’s side that are set to miss out on Manchester City forward Liam Delap, but all other interested sides too with Pep Guardiola wanting to keep the 18-year-old at the Etihad Stadium, as per Richard Cawley.

According to a TEAMtalk exclusive in April, Cardiff City, Derby County, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and West Brom were all keen on taking the teenager on loan – with Millwall boss Rowett stating he would also be interested in a potential loan deal if the opportunity arose.

With the forward scoring a sensational 24 goals in 20 appearances in Premier League 2 last season, it’s no wonder many Championship sides were looking at bringing him in.

However, the recent loan signing of Benik Afobe may go a long way in cushioning the blow for Millwall and their supporters and will be hoping the 28-year-old can replicate the form he showed at Wolves between 2015 and 2016.

Rowett to add one more signing

According to the Millwall manager, he’s content with his squad and may look to bring in just one more player between now and the end of the current window.

The south-east London side have already brought in Benik Afobe, Daniel Ballard (loans), George Long, Scott Malone and George Saville – but lost the likes of Kenneth Zahore, Shaun Williams, Shane Ferguson and Ryan Woods during the summer and fans will have wanted a few more players to come in as a result.

The fact Rowett is also open to a couple more departures has confused Millwall fans further, with ‘one or two’ players likely to leave.

Speaking to the South London Press, the Lions boss said: “There will still be a little bit of balancing off with the squad, but the majority of where we’re at and the work is done.

“It might be that if one or two players leave then maybe we’re in a position at the end of the window to bring one more player in.

“I’m a manager – I’m always going to look for more signings. But at the same time I like the stability and feel of the group.

“I’m grateful for the work the club has put in to make the signings we have made so far.”

Bodavarsson to move on?

As per Darren Witcoop from the Daily Mirror, League One sides AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth are interested in striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, who has failed to shine at The Den since his arrival from Reading in 2019.

With Joe Pigott’s departure, the Dons are in desperate need of strengthening their strike force, whilst Portsmouth continue to push in the transfer market as they look to seal promotion next season.

It is currently unclear when the Icelander’s contract runs out with Millwall failing to disclose the length of his contract, but after not being released this summer, any interested side will need to pay a fee to take him away from Bermondsey on a permanent deal.

With Covid-19 and its impact on football finances though, a loan deal could be the more realistic option for both clubs as they compete for the 29-year-old’s signature.