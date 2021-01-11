Millwall transfer round-up: Lions target midfielder, Man City man linked, Zohore latest

Millwall are one of many clubs up and down the country that are seeking to strengthen their squad before the January transfer window slams shut, with the Lions aiming to move up the league standings in the second half of the campaign.

The South London outfit have already been dealt a blow, with the club ultimately missing out to Preston North End in their pursuit of former loanee Jayson Molumby, whose parent club, Brighton and Hove Albion rejected a record bid from Millwall in favour of allowing the midfielder to temporarily move to the Deepdale for more regular football.

Gary Rowett will now be turning his attention to other targets moving forwards as he seeks to pull his side clear of any relegation danger after starting slowly in comparison to the heights they reached in the previous season.

Here, we have devised a transfer round-up on all the latest rumours swirling around the New Den this week.

Lions rival Bristol City for midfielder

The Lions are said to be eyeing a move for Zulte Wagrem midfielder Abdoulaye Sissako, with French journalist Loic Tanzi claiming via Twitter that the player could well be allowed to leave the club this month.

Both Millwall and Bristol City are said to be one of three clubs in the running for the ball winner, whilst Middlesbrough and AS Monaco have also been linked with a move for the 22-year-old in the past.

Solid in his positioning and tackling, Sissako could provide a good combative alternative to Rowett’s current midfield options if he did make a move to London and is definitely a player to look out for as the window progresses.

Manchester City man linked

Another player that Millwall are said to hold an interest in is Manchester City’s Timi Sobowale, with the Daily Mail recently reporting that the club are amongst a host of potential suitors for the Irish under-19 international.

The player is said to have held talks already with MLS club Real Salt Lake, however late interest from the Lions and a host of other English clubs could convince the player to remain closer to home.

Predominately a centre back by trade, Sobowale is also capable of playing in both full back positions, thus making him a versatile option for Rowett should he choose to pursue a deal.

Kenneth Zohore latest

Meanwhile Rowett has also provided a recent update on Kenneth Zohore’s future with the club, with the player’s loan deal with the Lions set to expire next Saturday.

Speaking to News At Den following his side’s FA Cup win at Borehamwood on the weekend, Rowett was quick to confirm that he was yet to speak to Zohore’s parent club, West Bromwich Albion, about extending the deal until the end of the season.

The Danish striker has scored two goals in five appearances for the Lions in a spell that has been plagued by injury, meaning that his future with the club will largely depend on his ability to prove his fitness over the course of the club’s next two games against Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest on Tuesday and Saturday respectively.