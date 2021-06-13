Millwall transfer round-up: Lions taking a look at ex-Portsmouth player, Ryan Porteous update emerges

Millwall’s summer transfer business will be starting to get underway now as Gary Rowett aims to bring in the right additions to enhance the squad ready to mount a promotion challenge.

The Lions will not need wholesale changes to the squad, but it is important that they do recruit wisely and strengthen a few key positions if they are to be able to build on their efforts last term that resulted in a mid-table finish.

Rowett will be hoping he gets the backing from the club’s hierarchy to make the right tweaks to the squad and if he is backed in the right way then there is a chance that he could get his side challenging the top end of the division next season.

There are already a couple of rumours flying around that concern potential business that the Lions might do in the transfer market this summer. It will be interesting to see if these latest rumours amount to anything over the next few weeks.

Here, we round-up the latest transfer news concerning the Lions…

Millwall taking a look at Gerard Storey

One player that Millwall might be set to bring into the club this summer is young midfielder Gerard Storey. The 19-year-old has been allowed to leave Portsmouth at the end of his current deal and is now available to be signed as a free agent.

That comes after he managed to make 13 league appearances during a loan spell with Carrick Rangers during the second half of the campaign.

According to The News, Portsmouth’s decision to release the midfielder at the end of his current deal with the club has resulted in interest in him from a few clubs.

It is believed that Millwall are amongst the sides that are keen to potentially add him to their squad of development players and that they have even taken him on trial to assess his abilities further.

The report from The News also added that Swansea City are also keen to take a look at the midfielder as well this summer. That suggests that Storey might be set to face a crucial decision over where his long-term future lies over the next few weeks.

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Millwall?

1 of 20 Did Izale McLeod ever score a goal during his loan spell with Millwall? Yes No

Lions dealt blow in Ryan Porteous chase

Another player that Millwall might want to add to their squad during the summer transfer window is Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous. Rowett’s side attempted to sign the 22-year-old during the winter transfer window and it was reported that they submitted an offer of around £1 million for him that was ultimately turned down.

The Lions are already reportedly facing competition from Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers for Porteous’ signature this summer. That suggests it is going to be difficult for them to manage to secure a deal for the 22-year-old if they were to reignite their interest in him.

Now reports have emerged from The Scottish Sun that Galatasaray are preparing to lodge an offer to Hibernian for the defender to try and convince him to make the switch to Turkey.

It is thought that the offer they could put on the table would be a seven-figure one with add-ons and that they should submit that next week.