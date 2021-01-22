Millwall transfer round-up: Lions plot swoop for Dutchman, Alex Mowatt latest, defender being targeted

Sitting 16th in the Championship, Millwall are desperate for new bodies to help them climb up the table and make a late unthinkable charge for the play offs.

The top six isn’t dead in the water just yet, but it’ll be a tough ask all things considered, and it looks like fresh players rather than a new manager is what’s on the agenda in South Bermondsey with the pressure still on Gary Rowett to turn things around.

Let’s look at the latest speculation coming out of the club as the deadline day of the transfer window creeps ever closer.

Lions in talks for Kieftenbeld

According to London News Online, Millwall have made a move for Birmingham City midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at St. Andrews in the summer and Rowett – who managed him at the Blues during his stint there, is keen to bring him to The Den.

Rowett also tried to get the Dutchman in at Derby County during his time at Pride Park, but the Football League determined that the paperwork was submitted past the deadline.

It’s clear to see that the Lions boss rates Kieftenbeld, and it shouldn’t take much to get him to make the move taking his contract situation into account.

Mowatt speculation dies down

According to Football Insider, Millwall had submitted a bid north of the £1 million region for the creative 25-year-old, but it was knocked back by Barnsley who are still trying to tie the ex-Leeds man down to a new deal.

And that initial bid looks set to be the only one, as the London News have reported that Rowett will not be setting his sights on Mowatt any further with a deal dead in the water.

A midfielder who can bring the ball forward through the middle of the park looks to be what the Lions need, but it won’t be Mowatt and Kieftenbeld certainly isn’t that kind of player.

Defender wanted by Rowett

Among Rowett’s shopping list for January as we enter the final full week of the window now is a centre-back after Murray Wallace suffered a broken foot.

The manager doesn’t seem so certain that he will bring one in, but he has definitely highlighted it as an area of concern going forward.

“Muzza’s injury leaves us a bit bare, particularly if we want to play a back three. When we want to play a back three it’s difficult with the amount of games that we’ve got for that three to just keep churning out performances,” said Rowett, per News at Den.

“So what that’s done now is accelerated the need for another defender. That’s something that we’re looking at.

“We were probably looking at it long-term anyway but maybe now we just bring that search forward to this window rather than the next window.”