Millwall transfer round-up: Abdul Abdulmalik update, Lions linked with Premier League midfielder

Preparations are well underway for Millwall ahead of the 2021-22 Championship campaign after an 11th placed finish in the previous campaign.

The Lions have already done much strengthening early in this transfer window, with the permanent addition of last season’s loan star Scott Malone, as well as a return for former player George Saville and Benik Afobe arriving on loan.

Pre-season got underway with a 2-0 success over Scottish Premiership side Motherwell and there will be hope that there’s more wins like that to come in the next few months.

Let’s look at the latest transfer news at The Den leading up to the season’s starting date on August 7.

Abdulmalik on trial at Premier League club

After an exciting season for Millwall’s under-18 side, Abdul Abdulmalik found himself with a host of clubs chasing his signature, and because of that he turned down the Lions’ professional contract offer.

The teenager has been linked with Arsenal, Rangers and Celtic whilst a bid was turned down from Swansea, and in the last few weeks he’s been on trial with Portsmouth, who are not offering him a deal.

Now though it is newly-promoted Premier League side Watford who are running the rule over Abdulmalik, and if they do decide to sign him then the Lions are due a six-figure compensation fee which will be a bit of a positive, but they hoped to tie him down to a deal themselves but he’s set to move on.

Millwall CEO reveals budget concerns

Like a few clubs in the division, Millwall have done a lot of their business early doors and five players have arrived on a mix of loan and permanent deals.

There’s rumours of more players arriving but it seems as though the club’s CEO Steve Kavanagh has tempered any expectations for at least the next few weeks by revealing that the budget for the summer has already been spent.

Any further incomings will now rest on Gary Rowett getting players out of the door, with the likes of Ben Thompson and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson being linked with moves away in recent weeks, so until one of those is picked up by another club it could be very quiet on the incomings.

Premier League midfielder linked

Despite Kavanagh’s comments about no incomings being immediate, Millwall have still been linked with a move for Burnley midfielder Josh Benson, per The Athletic.

The 21-year-old played six times for the Clarets in the Premier League last season but his first-team chances look limited at Turf Moor, with Barnsley already having a bid of an initial £650,000 rejected.

Millwall will need to sell one or two players to fund any more permanent deals so a deal for Benson could be way off, but they are one of many clubs in the hunt as both Luton and Birmingham are also interested in a deal for the central midfielder.