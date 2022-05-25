Millwall transfer priorities revealed amid Jed Wallace and Daniel Ballard speculation

Millwall will be prioritising strengthening the team’s attack in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The London club narrowly missed out on reaching the play-off places in the Championship this season.

According to London News Online, the Lions are hoping to give Gary Rowett added firepower in the team for the campaign ahead.

There is mounting speculation that Jed Wallace is set to depart The Den, with this site reporting that the winger is considering a move to West Brom.

That would love the club without one of its key players in attack, so a replacement will need to be sorted out as quickly as possible.

A new contract has been offered to Wallace, but his current deal is set to expire in June leaving him open to discuss terms with other clubs.

Millwall are also interested in keeping Daniel Ballard at the club beyond this season, although that deal is a lower priority for the recruitment staff.

The defender spent the campaign on loan from Arsenal where he proved himself a capable player at this level.

The Northern Ireland international made 30 appearances for the club and could be available again should the Gunners decide his time at the Emirates is over.

The Verdict

The potential loss of Wallace would be a huge blow to Millwall should it happen.

Prioritising attacking additions to the side in his absence would be the right strategy for the summer transfer window.

However, securing a move for Ballard would be a great option to reinforce the defensive side of Rowett’s team.

Given the team came so close to earning a top six finish, it shows that Rowett has the team on the right track and he deserves the backing of the board to keep developing this squad.