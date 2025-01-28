This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Millwall have been told to sign "two or three" players before the January transfer window closes, and have been encouraged to get a deal over the line for Luke Cundle.

The Lions saw a bid rejected for Cundle by Wolves last week, but the chase is far from over with a number of Championship clubs reportedly keen to secure his signature this month.

However, it's not just Cundle that Millwall have been told to sign, they've been told to add a right-back to their squad, thanks to a number of recent injuries in that position.

Time is running out for Alex Neil to get his business done this month, but the Millwall boss will know he needs further additions between now and the transfer window shutting if they're to enjoy a fruitful end to the season.

Millwall's January transfer wishes outlined

We asked our Millwall fan pundit, Lucas Ball, what he would like to see in the last week or so of the transfer window, and it's clear he feels further reinforcements are needed.

Speaking to Football League World, Lucas said: "In terms of a realistic last week, we need two or three players as a minimum.

"Ideally a right-back, I think. It looks like Leonard and McNamara are going to be out for most of the rest of the season, so Tristan Crama came in and did really well there on Saturday, but it’s not his natural position and leaves us light at centre-back, with Hutchinson and Wallace just not up to the level anymore.

"Ideally a right-back, but I’m not sure on exact players.

"A central midfielder would be nice but I’m not sure on exact players. Luke Cundle we have bid for We have bid on, so if we could get that over the line it would be good. He offers a little bit more energy in midfield and a bit of a box-to-box threat, and a second player of some kind.

"Ivanovic has hit some form and hopefully Coburn is coming back, so up front we’ll be okay if we can get those players chances, but that’s always been an issue, so there needs to be a number ten coming in or a winger that could create. That would be an ideal addition to the front line.

"A bit of versatility given the amount of injuries we’ve picked up recently would be a positive as well."

Millwall could really push on with a good end to the January transfer window

If Millwall are able to bring in a few players between now and the end of the window, there's no reason why they can't enjoy a successful end to the season and move up the Championship table.

Their recent win away to Luton was a huge confidence booster, and it means they can start looking up the table rather than over their shoulders.

Championship table Position Club P GD Pts 14th Preston North End 29 -4 37 15th Oxford United 29 -10 36 16th Millwall 28 1 34 17th Swansea City 29 -8 34 18th Cardiff City 29 -11 31

Neil's side have a decent run of games to come in the Championship, and while the play-offs might be a step too far this season, they can lay the foundations for what's to come between now and the end of the season with some new recruits through the door.

Cundle, along with a couple of other signings, would certainly bolster Millwall's squad and would give them the best chance of moving up the table in the coming weeks and months.