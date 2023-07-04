There is no doubt about it, Millwall's 2022/23 campaign ended in bitter disappointment.

The Lions were fantastic for most of the season, competing in and around the top six all year long. However, when it came to crunch time, the club faltered, losing three of their last four matches.

This included a 4-3 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the season, having been 3-1 up and seemingly heading for the play-offs at half-time.

With that said, the new season brings about the chance for the Lions to go again, and transfer business done this summer will certainly play a role in how well they do next campaign.

With that in mind, below, we've rounded up the latest Millwall transfer news and headlines.

Zian Flemming latest news

It is no secret at this stage that Zian Flemming is a big transfer target for Burnley this summer.

Over the weekend, in fact, it emerged that the Clarets had seen four bids rejected for the Dutchman.

In further positive news for Millwall, Flemming is now away with the Lions squad for pre-season training in Alicante, Spain, suggesting an exit is not at all imminent.

Whilst things could change at any moment, the fact Flemming is continuing to train as normal suggests Millwall have no plans on letting their star man go.

Goalkeeper's contract extended

In further recent Millwall news, goalkeeper Connal Trueman has extended his stay at The Den by signing a new contract.

The 27-year-old's new deal will run until the summer of 2025.

Trueman joined the Lions last summer on a free transfer from Birmingham City. However, he is yet to make a single appearance for the club, either in league or cup competitions.

Having appeared just once on the bench for the club last season, Trueman looks firmly the third-choice at The Den.

Carlton Palmer offers verdict on Flemming

With Zian Flemming's future causing such a stir at the moment, naturally, supporters and pundits alike have been having their say on the potential deal.

Former England international Carlton Palmer is one person to comment on the matter in recent weeks.

Palmer recently predicted Flemming to move on from The Den for a big figure, telling FLW: "Millwall are in a strong position with Zian under contract for another three years."

“When people say ‘what is he worth?’ he’s worth what somebody is prepared to pay.

“Burnley seem really keen on his signature, so I see it’s unlikely he will stay at the Den.

“The price is likely to be around the £8 to 10 million bracket.”

Burnley defender eyed

Perhaps if Zian Flemming is to depart to Burnley, they could use it to their advantage.

That is because reports over the weekend suggest that the Lions are keen on Clarets defender Luke McNally.

McNally joined Burnley last summer, but after getting very limited game time at Turf Moor, he spent the second half of the season at Coventry on loan, playing regularly as they reached the play-off final.

The Irish international is said to be open to another loan move this season if it means regular playing time.