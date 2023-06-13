It has been a month now since the regular Championship season ended, but Millwall are still probably reeling from the events of the final day of the campaign.

Their 4-3 defeat at home against Blackburn Rovers saw them drop out of the top six and replaced by Sunderland, and it has been the nearest miss yet in terms of the play-offs for the Lions since they returned to the Championship.

Not one to splash the cash normally, Millwall broke their transfer record last summer to sign Zian Flemming from Fortuna Sittard, and it appears that chairman John Berylson is willing to back manager Gary Rowett once again.

Let's look at the latest transfer news that has been coming out of The Den in the past few days.

Millwall sign Kevin Nisbet from Hibernian

They tried to get the deal over the line in January but Millwall have finally succeeded in tempting Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet to The Den.

The Lions confirmed the arrival of the 26-year-old at the weekend after he turned down the opportunity to join them from Hibernian earlier in the year despite completing a medical, citing that it wasn't the right time for him to cross the border.

Having recovered from a knee injury to score 12 times in 19 Scottish Premiership appearances last season though, Millwall were not going to be denied again, although there is differing reports as to how much they have paid for his services.

Claims north of the border suggest that Millwall have paid in excess of £2 million for Nisbet, whereas London reports claim that actual fee is closer to £1 million - the latter figure could end up being a bargain.

Millwall bid for QPR striker Lyndon Dykes

Before Millwall secured the signature of Nisbet, they were also reportedly in the running for another Scotland international in the form of Lyndon Dykes.

The Sky Sports Transfer Centre last week claimed that a £2 million offer had been lodged for the QPR target man, who was again the subject of interest from Millwall in the previous transfer window.

QPR are likely to sell Dykes as FLW revealed recently as the club are struggling to tie him down to a new contract, but the signing of Nisbet for Millwall could see them now out of the running unless they want the two to partner up together.

Gary Rowett suggests Millwall will sign an overseas player

EFL clubs have rarely signed players from mainland European clubs and further afield due to work permit regulations regarding Brexit, but Millwall somewhat broke the mould last summer when bringing Zian Flemming to the club.

His goals and assists proved to be fruitful and because of that, Gary Rowett has not ruled out the club from delving back into that market to sign another player or two.

“I don’t see it being any different this summer as I did last summer - we have to look at all eventualities and all options," Rowett said.

“Having done it successfully with the Zian one, why wouldn’t we try and also do it with other players?"