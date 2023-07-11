Millwall will be hoping to challenge for the play-offs once again in the Championship next season.

The Lions spent much of last season in the top six, but they suffered heartbreak as they missed out on the final day of the campaign, losing 4-3 to Blackburn Rovers despite leading 3-1 at half time.

Gary Rowett's summer rebuild is underway as he looks to mount another promotion challenge, with Kevin Nisbet and Joe Bryan arriving from Hibernian and Fulham respectively, while Scott Malone and Mason Bennett have departed the club at the end of their contracts.

There are likely to be further incomings and outgoings over the coming months and with the transfer window open for business, we rounded up all the latest news from The Den.

What is the latest Millwall transfer news?

Lions close in on Bournemouth player

According to The Irish Sun, Millwall are set to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers on loan.

Travers was a regular for the Cherries as they won promotion to the Premier League in the 2021-22 campaign and began last season as first-choice in the top flight, but he was replaced by Neto in September following the sacking of Scott Parker.

Neto is expected to remain Bournemouth's first choice under Andoni Iraola next season and they are keen to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, meaning Travers will be allowed to depart.

A number of Championship sides said to be interested in Travers, with Hull City also eyeing the Republic of Ireland international, but the Lions are reportedly "in pole position" to land his signature.

McNally competition

Journalist Alan Nixon claims that Coventry City are "back in the chase" for Burnley defender Luke McNally, who is also attracting interest from Millwall.

The 23-year-old joined the Clarets from Oxford United last summer for a reported fee of £2 million, but his game time was limited at Turf Moor and he joined the Sky Blues on loan in January.

McNally made 22 appearances to help Coventry to the Championship play-off final, contributing to 10 clean sheets and impressing with his performances during his temporary spell with Mark Robins' side.

The Sky Blues may now make an attempt to buy McNally, with Robins expected to be provided with funds for new players and Burnley could cash in on the centre-back this summer.

Millwall "have been trying to sign McNally on loan", but they are unlikely to be able to afford to sign him permanently, which could give Coventry the edge in the race for his signature.

Styles update

Rowett has confirmed that he is keen to bring back midfielder Callum Styles after his impressive loan spell from Barnsley last season, but his release clause could prove to be a stumbling block.

"The release clause is quite high," Rowett told London News Online last month.

"Stylesy had a little bit of missed playing time through injury, which was no fault of his own.

"We didn’t feel it was the right time to try and pursue that one.

"But he is a player that we would be interested in, at the right level.

"He’s Barnsley’s player and what they want to do could be completely different to what one or two other clubs want to do – that’s their prerogative."

The Athletic have revealed Styles' release clause to be £2 million, which could price the Lions out of deal, while they face competition from Watford, who have reportedly made a bid for the 23-year-old, but the Hornets are yet to meet the Tykes' valuation.

Styles scored one goal and provided one assist in 22 appearances for Rowett's side last season.