Millwall have experienced a mixed start to the new Championship season.

Off the field, there are only a few weeks remaining in the summer transfer window and so the futures of Jake Cooper and Zian Flemming are under the microscope more than ever before.

Gary Rowett has looked to get the majority of his business done early and, in the process, has made a few eye-opening acquisitions.

Besides Scott Malone and Mason Bennett departing the club on free transfers, there have been no notable losses and so the Lions are clearly looking to build on their eighth-placed finish from last term.

When it comes to arrivals, a good amount of experience and talent has arrived in South East London, with Belgian international Casper De Norre and Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet joining.

Alongside this duo, goalkeeper Matija Sarkic was bought from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Joe Bryan and Wes Harding arrived on frees, two players with experience this level, from Fulham and Rotherham United respectively.

This is a strong start in the transfer market from Millwall and Gary Rowett but the business to come will be geared more towards retaining the services of key players as they look to mount a playoff push once again.

The latest on Jake Cooper’s future

Cooper has been a stalwart at the back for Millwall, amassing over 300 Championship appearances for the club since joining them from Reading back in 2017.

Unsurprisingly, the 28-year-old has played the full 90 minutes of the first three games in all competitions. Meanwhile, Football Insider are reporting that Rangers’ boss Michael Beale, formerly of Queens’ Park Rangers, is keen to bring the centre-half up to Ibrox.

Over five years ago, Sky Sports reported that the SPFL giants were pursuing his signature so this is a deal that stems from the higher-ups in the hierarchy. Back then, it was a “£3 million bid” being quoted with the figure unlikely to have shifted all that much despite his impact at Millwall in this time period.

It goes without saying that Rowett will be desperate to cling on to the man that stars at the heart of his beloved back three.

Will Zian Flemming stay put at The Den?

Millwall face both domestic and international pressure when it comes to the flying Dutchman Zian Flemming. He was a revelation in the side last year and his goals, 15 in the league to be exact, played a huge role in their playoff push that fell just short.

This form comes with its various suitors and amongst those are newly promoted Burnley. Vincent Kompany led the Clarets back to the summit of English football and isn't about to rest on his laurels having already spent just short of £80 million. Included in this war chest are Sander Berge and James Trafford, two of the five players to cost an eight-figure fee.

Clubs across the continent are also keeping a watchful eye on Flemming with Lazio and Sevilla being named earlier in the summer.

Once again, Rowett will be doing all he can to hang on to his star player and at the time of writing, there is yet to another concrete approach for him since Burnley saw their original bids turned down.

Gary Rowett offers his opinion on the season so far

Lions’ boss Rowett has never been one to hold back and following the devastating defeat at the death to Bristol City, thanks to that wonder strike from Matty James, he gave his thoughts on what has unfolded in these three opening games.

Rowett said via Southwark News: “Disappointing week in general. Great start if you class Middlesbrough as the start. Very disappointing two performances in different ways [after Middlesbrough] but I think you have to take the cup game out of the equation and just talk about the league games.

“And to do so well away from home and look so much in control and create so many good chances to then come home and not really get going I think it is a disappointment.

“We’ll sit down with the players when we’re next in, go through it, we’ve spoke to them in there and I think they know we expect a little bit more from our standards.”

He then went on to add the following: “disappointing way to end the [Bristol City] game but until I’ve seen everything back it’s quite hard for me to pinpoint exact moments.”