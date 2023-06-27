Millwall face a busy summer of transfer activity ahead as they look to improve upon their eighth place finish last season.

The Lions narrowly missed out on a play-off place as they competed for promotion to the Premier League.

Despite coming just one point away from a top six finish, last year should still have been considered a success at the Den.

However, standards will be raised as the club looks to continue their ascent under Gary Rowett with a top flight return planned in the near future.

What is the latest Millwall transfer situation?

Here we look at all the latest headlines surrounding Millwall’s summer transfer activity…

Burnley bid for Zian Flemming

Burnley are eyeing a move for Zian Flemming as they look to build a side capable of competing in the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, the Clarets have already had multiple bids rejected for the attacking midfielder.

It is expected that their pursuit of the player won’t end there, with Millwall hoping to earn a profit on the player they signed for just £1.7 million last summer.

Flemming stood out as a key part of Rowett’s side last season, contributing 15 goals and three assists in his debut Championship campaign.

What is the latest in the Joe Bryan situation?

Millwall are closing in on the signing of Joe Bryan on a free transfer.

According to John Percy, the defender is set for a medical this week as negotiations continue over finalising a deal.

Bryan is currently available as a free agent following the end of his time with Fulham.

Millwall look to have beaten Bristol City to the 29-year-old, with the Robins reportedly also interested in re-signing the player.

Lyndon Dykes decision

However, Millwall have suffered a setback in their summer transfer plans.

QPR forward Lyndon Dykes had been linked with a move to the Den as a possible attacking target.

But the Scot has extended his stay with the club’s London rivals, keeping him at Loftus Road until 2026.

It had been reported that Millwall made an offer to sign the forward, whose contract was initially set to expire in 2024, but that move failed to come to fruition.

Dykes scored eight goals in 39 league matches last season.

Gary Rowett discusses Millwall’s transfer plans

Speaking to London News Online, the Millwall boss opened up on the club’s transfer plans.

Millwall have already signed Kevin Nisbet to their squad for next season, but are otherwise working on other transfer targets.

But the 49-year-old did not allow himself to be drawn into naming any specific names as potential arrivals.

However, he has reassured fans that the club is committed to improving the first team squad this summer.